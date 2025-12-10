These top Costco cookie picks are delighting shoppers and selling fast this holiday week.

‘Tis the season for Christmas cookies! From teacher gifts and holiday parties to cold nights spent in front of the fire, eating sweet treats and sipping on hot cocoa, December is peak cookie-eating season. Costco is here for it in a significant way. The warehouse and website are filled with so many cookie options. Here are the 7 best Christmas cookies at Costco this week.

Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate

Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate, Assortment, 49.4 oz, $22.99, comes with 15 different cookies, a total of 156 pieces. “Perfect holiday cookies,” writes a shopper. “Everybody LOVES these cookies. We get the every year to give businesses around town that we deal with all year long. People like our truck repair guys, our pharmacist, his barber, my nail and hair people, etc. This year there are 16 on the list. I make those big, sparkly bows (using the ribbon from CostCo) which makes the red, shiny box really pretty.’6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection

Kirkland Signature Walkers Premium Shortbread Selection, 4.6 lbs, $28.99, is another shopper favorite. It comes with 3 trays of 12 Home-baked Fingers, 3 trays of 9 Home-baked Demerara Crunch, 3 trays of 9 Home-baked Thistle, and 3 trays of 8 Home-baked Triangles. “Best tasting shortbread cookies. I’ve been buying this container from Costco for years and bringing the individual packages to meetings and parties throughout the year,” writes a shopper. “Very well received by guests and the 4 + pounds of short bread are very tasty and probably provide good nourishment to sustain us on our journeys among the highlands and lowlands of our lives. I highly recommend for sustained enjoyment. Let them be a treat over many months. Just don’t eat them all yourself. The tin is a handy container later.”

The Holiday Cookie Tray in the Bakery

Costco New Deals shared about the new cookie tray in the Costco bakery, filled with freshly baked cookies. “Looking for what to bring to your next holiday gathering? Costco has you covered with their holiday cookie tray it has everything from chocolate , toffee, red velvet , coconut and butter pecan!! 60 cookies for $24.99,” they said.

Kelsen Danish Butter Cookies

The Kelsen Danish Butter Cookies, 1 lb, 4-count set is $19.99. “I almost always buy the very large tin of these which we love! These cookies are the real deal and are so excellent-full of Butter! It was so nice to see that the smaller tins are available because they’re perfect for gifting and sharing this wonderful cookie,” writes a shopper.

Best of Dewey’s Bakery Gift Box

The Best of Dewey’s Bakery Gift Box is on sale for $10 off, $39.99. “When I say addictive…..This gift box WAS supposed to be shared with my coworkers, BUT somehow it was opened at home and never made it out the door to work. I guess I will be buying another box because Costco delivered the first exactly when they said they would and its affordable too,” says a shopper.

Mary Macleod’s Gluten Free Shortbread Cookies Mixed Assortment

Mary Macleod’s Gluten Free Shortbread Cookies Mixed Assortment 8-Pack, $49.99, is an excellent option for anyone who maintains a gluten-free diet. “Best cookies i had for some time. Very light and not to sweet. Smell fresh,” says a shopper.

Lotus Biscoff Cookies

Lotus Biscoff Cookies, 8.8 oz., 4 Count, $11.99, are another fan favorite. “These biscuits are delicious it a perfect light and sweet biscuit, One minute you think is a ginger sugar biscuit next like a cinnamon sugar biscuit. Perfect 👌 to dunk in a cup plain black coffee, No Sugar,” writes a shopper. “After extensive field testing, both upon myself and multiple other human subjects (including two very enthusiastic minors), I can confirm that these rank amongst the finest cookies available. The Lotus Biscoff may stand proud, shoulder to shoulder with any of the Titans of the cookie aisle. Their lone flaw is their ease of consumption, but it’s one that I can live with (happily),” adds another.