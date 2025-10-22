7 Costco Items Shoppers Call the “Best Deals in the Warehouse”

There are so many amazing deals at Costco, some that pay for a membership alone. Whether on everyday items, like diapers and trash bags, or major savings on one-time buys, there are lots of products people are talking about this week. Here are 7 Costco items shoppers are calling the “best deals in the warehouse” right now.

Diapers

Some people join Costco just for the diaper deals. Whether you stick to Kirkland Signature diapers or opt for namebrand, the warehouse offers some of the best deals in town. There are always promos too. Right now Huggies Pull-Ups Plus Training Pants Unisex 2T – 6T are $31.99 after $8 off. This deal is so good there is a limit of three. Valid through 10/26.

Trash Bags

Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bag, 200-count, are high-quality and a steal, offering name-brand quality for a low price. “I can’t live without these trash bags! They are perfect in every way: 1.) They don’t smell like anything! They’re not perfumed or plasticky smelling, which is WONDERFUL. 2.) They stretch so they don’t easily rip or split open if something square or sharp pokes into the bag (so no messy spills!) 3. they’re just the right size,not too big, not too small, so I can’t really overfill them and I can lift, lug and throw them into the outdoor garbage bin all by myself, if I need to. Great Trash Bags and another great item by Kirkland! Please keep making them just the way they are! Thanks, Costco!” writes a shopper.

Laundry Detergent

I always buy laundry detergent at Costco. The warehouse has the best everyday deals on Tide, but its Kirkland Signature detergent is better than name-brand, according to lots of shoppers. “This product is every bit as good as name brand competitors such as Tide! We have been Tide users for years and have found UltraClean removes stains well, freshens colors, and even smell much better than Tide,” one writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads

Costco’s famous Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads 30″X 23″ W, 100-Count are another favorite. People use them for everything from puppy pads to baby changing pads, and are a steal. “I have been using these pee pads from Costco for at least 20 years. As a dog breeder, i’ve tried other brands and had other brands given to me from customers, but NONE of them work like these extra large, extra absorbent pads. They simply are the best out there,” wrties a shopper.

Blackstone Grills

Right now, Blackstone Grills are a steal, according to shoppers. “So, you all know the story and probably lived it yourself. When in to grab some drinks for mom and had to toss a few clearance items in the cart for good luck. I spent the rest of the day sitting in the new camp chairs assembling the griddle,” a Redditor wrote about getting the grill for $299.97. “I saw the four burner for $299.97 at Milford, CT yesterday,” writes a shopper.

Birthday Cakes

Don’t sleep on the birthday cakes in the bakery. “Thank you Costco for an affordable birthday cake!” writes a Redditor, adding in the comments that custom cake cost just $18. “I was looking at the grocery store before that and they wanted that price for a small 5″ cake.” Another agreed: “Not only affordable but they cake itself better than any supermarket I’ve ever gotten a cake from.”

Orgain Organic Protein and Superfoods Plant Based Protein Powder

Costco offers the occasional “Enhanced Savings” products. Right now, it is on the chocolate and vanilla flavors of Orgain Organic Protein and Superfoods Plant Based Protein Powder. Get them for $26.99 after $7 off with a limit of six, through 10/26.