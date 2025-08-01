11 Costco Items Shoppers Call “The Best Deals”

Costco has so many amazing deals, but only a handful are worth the hype. Shoppers love sharing the best deals at the warehouse on social media, from Reddit posts to Instagram videos. This week, there are serious markdowns on your favorite items, from the best pasta sauce on the planet to stereo equipment and even diapers. Here are 11 Costco items shoppers are calling “The Best Deals” right now.

Pressed Juicery Wellness Smoothies

One shopper shared about a new 8-pack of Pressed Juicery Wellness Smoothies. “Love that they brought these in I like them better than Naked Juices. At Astoria Costco, $16.99,” they wrote. “They actually taste pretty good. some juices taste awful and you suffer through it for the health benefits, but these are pretty decent,” writes one shopper. “Delish,” adds another.

Sony Soundbar

Another shopper shared about a “Too good to be true Sony soundbar deal,” for under $200. “Saw this at my local Va Costco. Online goes for $500. Didn’t grab but debating returning,” they wrote.

Vacuum Packaged Pork Belly

A few Redditors shared about the great deal on pork belly. Vacuum Packaged Pork Belly is now $10 off a package. The flavorful, fatty meat is great in everything from tacos to bowls. It can be roasted, grilled, or braised.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Belgian Boys Bite-Sized Pancakes

Looking for a fun new breakfast idea? “Our family loves these Bite-Sized Pancakes from @belgianboys and you need these if you haven’t tried yet! 📍Grab a 90ct box exclusively in @costco warehouses now while on sale for $3 off! PROMO ends 7/27!” Costo Deals shared.

3-in-1 Anker Charger

On the market for a new charging device? “A popular 3in1 Anker charger finally on clearance,” one shopper writes. “Have been waiting for the price to drop lol.”

Live2Lounge 4-piece Pointelle Lounge Sets

Costco Deals shared a “SALE ALERT!” on new pajamas. “This must grab super comfy Live2Lounge 4-piece Pointelle Lounge Sets are on sale for $5 OFF thru 7/27! $14.99 in club or $16.99 online (shipping included!) Such a steal for 4 super soft, stretchy pieces! Comes in two colors: Purple and Green!” they added. “Don’t sleep on this one… unless you’re literally sleeping in it”

Litter Robot Bundles

Costco Hot Finds shared about the Litter Robot, now in stores for $759.99, a great deal because the bundle comes with lots of extras like a matt and ramp. “For my cat friends! I looove my litter robot 🤖,” they wrote. “Love mine!!!! Worth every single penny. My experience with customer service was impeccable. The one I bought in 2013 broke within the warranty period. They replaced the motor and it still works perfectly. Also very heavy use with 6 cats,” another shopper commented.

North Face Backpacks

Costco is a great resource for back-to-school gear. Costco Hot Finds discovered North Face Backpacks at their warehouse, which are a great deal compared to other stores. “North face at Costco! I have this bag from like 10 years ago and it’s still in excellent condition!” she wrote. “Made to last, that’s for sure!” one follower commented.

Rao’s Marinara Sauce

Now is the time to stock up on Rao’s Marinara, considered the best pasta sauce by most people on the planet. I’ve made it no secret that it is my go-to on pasta night. Costco already has the best deal in town on two 28-ounce jars, but currently it’s an additional $3 off until 7/27.

Poppi Soda, Variety Pack

One of my favorite probiotic drinks, Poppi Soda, is available at Costco for so much less than Whole Foods or other stores. Right now, this 15-count variety pack is $5 off. I will be stocking up and throwing a few packs in my cart.

Kirkland Signature Diapers

If you have kids in diapers, run, don’t walk to the warehouse to save $4 to $10 on Kirkland Signature diapers. Costco is offering a big promo on its website until 7/27, and all diapers are on sale. The size 1, 96-count box is $4 off, just $10.99 including shipping and handling. Size 2, 112 diapers, are $5 off, or $14.99, while sizes 3 to 6, are $10 off, or $29.99.