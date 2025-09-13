Some items are at the Costco warehouse and online daily, while others come and go. The Costco website has a section called “While Supplies Last,” featuring items in limited quantities, maybe because of the season or a promo. If you don’t buy them when you see them, they will likely be gone before you revisit. Here are the 11 best Costco items to get while supplies last this month.

A Sleek Coffee Maker

The ZWILLING ENFINIGY Drip Coffee Maker, available in silver and black for $99.97, makes the “Best Cup Of Coffee Ever,” according to a shopper. “For half the price of a Technivorm Moccamaster this coffeemaker rocks. Tried coffee from both coffee makers in a blind taste test and the Zwilling cup of coffee was my preferred choice,” one shopper writes. “The Zwilling coffee maker is a solid well built machine. My experience with Zwilling customer service with a different Zwilling product was outstanding, that and Costcos customer satisfaction guarantee was the determining factor for the purchase. So far I am enjoying a really great cup of coffee.” Lots of shoppers agree. “Wonderful little machine for my daily coffee,” adds another.

Tumblers for Cold Drinks

Reduce 24 oz. Cold1 Tumbler, 2-Pack, $16.97, is a “great quality product without the name brand price,” writes a shopper. “I am quite pleased with this purchase. I am a senior citizen who doesn’t feel the need for a $50 designer drink mug. These cups have a tight seal but the lids are easy to remove to refill the cup, even with arthritic hands. It’s been in the 90’s and my drink stays cold all day. Another win for Costco with these cups.”

A Cooler That Is Also a Speaker

Igloo KoolTunes Bluetooth Speaker Cooler is the multi-tasking cooler-slash-speaker you didn’t know you needed. Get it for $99.99. “Great little cooler. Inside is just like similar Igloo coolers, no loss of space due to speaker, kind of amazing,” writes a shopper. “The sound is surprisingly good and it keeps drinks cold. The charge on the battery isn’t going to last you all day like a separate Bluetooth speaker would. It’s a fun gift to give!” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Sephora Lip and Cheek Jelly Dupe

Costco sells a lot of Sephora dupes, including this glowiest Dream Glow Water Jelly Lip & Blush Tint 3-pack, $14.97. “This is one of my favorite tint sets, it’s super versatile, beautifully buildable, and the jelly texture feels amazing on both lips and cheeks. The colors are gorgeous, and the color last wells. Love it!” writes a shopper. “Such a fabulous little thing,” adds another. “I always try something new. I just gave it a shot without many expectations, but it’s amazing! It’s just like a tinted lip color. What I like most is that it doesn’t leave marks on my cups. Be careful when you apply it to your cheek. The color looks subtle at first but becomes very vivid with just a few applications.”

Holiday PJs for the Whole Family, Including Pets

If you wait too long to buy family holiday pajamas, you won’t be able to find them for everyone in the clan. Eddie Bauer Family Holiday Pajama, starting at $12.99, are available for babies, kids, pets, men, and women. “Perfect Christmas Family PJs,” writes a shopper. “I bought these for 5 family members, including myself (3 adults and 2 children). These PJs are very soft and comfy. They run pretty true to size. Although the size M fit me well I chose to keep the size L for a “roomier” fit. My 8 yr old granddaughter chose the size youth L for the same reason (as well as growing room) even though the youth M fit her well. By going up a size neither myself or my granddaughter looked to be “drowning” in them. The drawstring waistband helps. Very happy with my purchase, especially at this price!”

A Best-Selling Sol de Janeiro Dupe Set

This viral Sol de Janeiro body spray dupe at Costco is an ultra-affordable alternative to the Sephora favorite. The three-pack of Nutrius Body Mist Berry Bliss, Coco Bliss, and Botanical Bliss is just $15.97 on the Costco website while supplies last. The set is even cheaper at the warehouse. “They’re cruelty-free, vegan friendly and free from harmful chemicals like parabens. All 3 scents smell amazing and leave you smelling good all day!” writes Costco Finds Northeast. “Our favorite,” commented one follower.

A Clever Bentgo Salad Container Set

If you bring salads with you to work, order the Bentgo Glass Salad Container, 2-pack, for $24.97. “Perfect for on the go salads,” writes a shopper. “It is so versatile with plenty of room any combination of salad toppings. Has one larger section and two smaller sections and a covered container that you lift out to add your dressing — which provides just the right amount of dressing.”

A Great Gift for Wine Drinkers

If you are shopping for a wine drinker, order this ZWILLING Wine Essential 5-piece Set for $99.97. It is part of a special event with the brand that ends October 5 and comes with a Zwilling Enfinigy Rechargeable Electric Wine Opener, Zwilling Sorrento Set of 2, 12 oz Double Wall Wine Glasses, Zwilling Sommelier Accessories 18/10 Stainless Steel Wine Cooler, and Zwilling Sommelier Accessories All-In-One Decanter/Aerator/Pourer/Stopper.

A Robo Fish Aquarium Set

If your kid keeps asking for a fish, order the Robo Alive Light Up Aquarium Set, $39.97, instead. The light-up 17-piece Aquarium Set comes with four Robo Fish and two Robo Turtles and holds over three gallons of water. “Bought this for my 5 years old son since he loves sea animals and has been asking for fishes, he loves it, gets to play with the fishes and turtles, the aquarium is very nice and has lights, he has so much fun. It was so easy to put together,” writes a shopper. “Purchased as a Christmaa gift and after using the little robo fish and turtles for tubby time I know my daughter will be over the moon about this for Christmas! I love how many decorations this comes with and how many little fish are included. I’m definitely impressed with the price considering how many things are included,” adds another.

A Cozy Textured Blanket

It’s cozy season and this Jennifer Adams Cotton Waffle Throw is perfect for adding texture and comfort to your space for just $14.97. “Really beautiful texture!” writes a shopper. “Beautiful texture with the waffling, lightweight- which I was looking for and cozy to use. Picked up another for hubby’s chair, too! Nice size, even folded in half works, still lightweight and not bulky. Kind of an airy feel”

Reusable Swedish Dishclothes

This 12-piece set of Swedish Dishcloths comes with six standard-sized and six large reusable dishcloths from various pattern themes, all for $9.97. “Love These Dishcloths,” one shopper writes. “After you wet these dishcloths, they become very soft and fabric-like. They work wonderfully to clean my dishes before putting them in the dishwasher or just when washing the dishes with soap and then drying. The larger ones will be perfect for cleaning my countertops too. I have washed them in my washing machine and they came out great. One of the reviewers said that when they opened them and realized they were paper, they returned them. They are definitely not paper and I am so glad I didn’t abide by that review and not order them. No more bacteria laden sponges for me.”