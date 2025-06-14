You probably already know some of the items that the majority of die-hard Costco fans are putting in their carts regularly – rotisserie chicken, toilet paper and paper towels, eggs, and muffins included. But if you are curious about what other items are so popular, head over to the “Member Favorites” tab on the warehouse’s website. Yes, these items are so popular that they get their own section highlighting them! Here are the 11 best Costco Member Favorites this June.

Fairlife Nutrition Plan Chocolate Protein Shakes

If you need an extra dose of protein but hate the taste of protein powder, Fairlife Nutrition Plan chocolate shakes are a must-buy. Each bottle delivers 30 grams of protein with just 150 calories, but tastes like your average chocolate milk. Costco offers the best deal on an 18-pack, and I have compared prices everywhere. “I started my fitness journey and these milkshakes have been a quick and handy protein snack on the go for me! I used to hate the taste of other protein shakes which tasted as if I’m drinking some chemically or not natural. This fairlife protein shakes are delicious chocolate flavored and made with milk as the first ingredient which I love. Also, it’s easy to digest for beginners and will not feel heavy or upset your stomach,” writes one shopper.

Uber Gift Cards

Costco is the best resource for gift cards, offering the best deals in town. This set of $100 Uber Gift Cards (two $50 cards) is a great gift idea. It can be used for transportation via Uber or to order food from so many different restaurants all over the country on the Uber Eats app. Get it for just $79.99 – a $20 savings.

Kirkland Signature Keurig Coffee Pods

Keurig-branded coffee pods can be pricey. However, Kirkland Signature brand pods are backed by Keurig for seamless use with their machines and offer much more bang for the buck. The warehouse also partners with branded brewers, including Starbucks and Green Mountain. “Bold taste without bitterness,” writes one shopper about Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Summit Roast K-Cup Pod. Tried several recommended and highly rated pods from a mega-internet vendor and found them to be weak and flavorless. This is the real deal for coffee lovers wanting strong boost without the Starbuck’s octane!”

Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a truly beloved product, made by Costco, renowned for its exceptional taste and value. “The quality is superb and I’m just a bit more hopeful that it’s not adulterated counterfeit crap like so many other seemingly reputable brands are,” one shopper says. It’s also a sensational deal, making it one of the best-selling items at the store.

Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast

Lots of Costco shoppers keep Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast cans in their pantries at all times. The chicken is super tender and delicious, and comes in handy for those times when you don’t have fresh chicken on hand. The package comes with six cans of the warehouse’s trademark canned chicken, which can be used to make chicken salad, quesadillas, soups, and casseroles. “Thank you, Costco, for continuing to carry this product! Living in a rural area, our selection of good canned meats is slim. I use a lot of the KS canned chicken in casseroles, sandwiches, chicken salad, enchiladas, etc. It truly is ALL white meat…so many of the stores tout all white chicken, but when you open their cans, the contents leave a lot to be desired. Not so with Costco’s KS brand. Quality is excellent. Thank you, Costco, for a terrific product!” writes one shopper.

Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags

Generic trash bags can often be garbage compared to name brands. “The trash bags,” aka Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags, are not to be slept on, according to one Redditor. “I came here to say this! A box lasts forever. I’ve never had a bag bust, and they’ve helped me move about a million times!” Another they “can’t live without these trash bags!” calling them “perfect in every way” due to the fact they are odorless, “stretch so they don’t easily rip or split open if something square or sharp pokes into the bag (so no messy spills!)” and are “just the right size,not too big, not too small, so I can’t really overfill them and I can lift, lug and throw them into the outdoor garbage bin all by myself, if I need to.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice

Costco sells large bags of imported rice, including Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice. The 25-pound bag of rice can last up to two years if stored properly, so don’t let the size scare you. Many shoppers opt for delivery for convenience. “This is the best rice ever! If you want to eat rice, eat this. I’m so so glad Costco delivers this,” one shopper writes in their review.

Olay Pro Advanced Regenerist Complex Hydrating Moisturizer

During the summer, it is essential to pay extra attention to your skin and keep it hydrated. There is no better time to order a two-pack of Olay Pro Advanced Regenerist Complex Hydrating Moisturizer, 1.7 oz, a fan favorite of Costco shoppers. “I have been using this product for the last ten to fifteen years. Why pay exorbitant prices for products that will do less when we can purchase this product?” one shopper writes.

OxiClean HE Powder Versatile Stain Remover

I, like so many other Costco shoppers, buy OxiClean HE Powder Versatile Stain Remover in bulk and soak out stains overnight. This almost 10-pound box is designed for maximum efficiency and gets the job done quickly. “This is the best stain remover and almost seems like magic in how it can remove stains on clothes, whiten grout between tiles and has many uses. I use it in my laundry along with my detergent for every wash which is just another additive to help whiten, brighten and remove stains that I pretreat with other stain removers as well. There have been many stains on clothes after washing that are stubborn and still remain and I apply the Oxi-Clean powder along with a little water to sit on the garment for several hours or even overnight and the wash. The stains disappear….every time. There’s almost no stain it won’t remove. Also, the value you get with buying from Costco is fantastic and for the strongest version of the product,” one shopper writes. “Even though this is supposed to be used in your laundry, I frequently pour a half a cup in the toilet, or the bathtub. Then I will let it soak for a couple of hours. It turns them very white. Nothing works as good as this,” another adds.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

Dessert lovers go wild over Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker. The kitchen gadget makes everything from ice cream and frozen yogurt to frozen drinks. “No more store bought ice cream for me. You can make your ice cream really healthy or something close to the store brand. The Deluxe isn’t as loud as the original. I’ve recommend to all my friends!” one shopper writes. “Totally jumped on the ninja creamy craze and I don’t regret it. I had this in my Costco cart for months and finally decided to pull the trigger. I love how many different flavors of ice cream that I can make,” adds another.

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract, one of the finest vanilla extracts in the world, isn’t cheap. Over at Williams Sonoma, a set of two will cost you $95.90. Get the same exact sizes on Costo’s website for almost half the price. Shelf life is three years, so feel free to stock up. “This is a high end vanilla that was on a deal on Costco.com in a 2 pack that is the same price as one bottle at a high end store. Highly recommend- best vanilla to bake with or put in your morning Joe,” one shopper attests.