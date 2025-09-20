11 Best Costco “Member Favorites” This Month

There are so many tempting items to choose from when shopping at Costco, but only a select number are beloved by loyal customers. The “Members’ Favorites” section of the Costco website houses the top products, as determined by shoppers. Every month, new products come and go. Here are the 11 best Costco “Members’ Favorite” of September.

Garofalo Pasta

Garofalo tastes far closer to restaurant-quality pasta than most other pastas. “Just look for a textured surface or bronze cut,” suggests u/cinnamoncarrotcake. Costco sells a package of eight bags of Organic Spaghetti Noodles, which is a fan favorite.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup has been one of the top ten items in the warehouse for as long as I can remember. In multiple Reddit feeds, shoppers maintain that it is a fantastic deal compared to other stores. “Used to buy my organic pure maple syrup at the farmer’s market directly from the farmer. Average cost was $8 for 8oz. This product from Costco is just as good at a fraction of the price,” one shopper says. “I love this syrup – we typically drive 45 minutes one way to Costco just to get this. Great price. Great taste. And organic!” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Applesauce Pouches

Kirkland Signature Applesauce is another customer favorite. “Great value and super taste,” writes a shopper. “Just not for kids, super flavor, texture, portability, value and quality in a convenient pouch. Makes for a great pick-me up when training in the handcycle for a boost of carbs and natural sugars. My 3 year old granddaughter loves her pouch apple sauces as well, all day every day and these in particular. Highly recommend these for anyone of any age.”

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels have over 35,000 reviews on the Costco website, some over a decade old. “I have tried several different name brand paper towels, some were acceptable quality and others were very expensive yet the quality did not match the extra cost. The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per role to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable. The packaging is easy to open and compact for storing. I especially like that each roll is individually wrapped,” writes one reviewer.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags

“The trash bags,” aka Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags, are not to be slept on, according to shopper. “I came here to say this! A box lasts forever. I’ve never had a bag bust, and they’ve helped me move about a million times!” Another they “can’t live without these trash bags!” calling them “perfect in every way” due to the fact they are odorless, “stretch so they don’t easily rip or split open if something square or sharp pokes into the bag (so no messy spills!)” and are “just the right size,not too big, not too small, so I can’t really overfill them and I can lift, lug and throw them into the outdoor garbage bin all by myself, if I need to.”

Fairlife Nutrition Plan Chocolate Protein Shakes

Fairlife Nutrition Plan chocolate shakes are a must-buy, per shoppers. Each shake has 30 grams of protein with just 150 calories. Costco offers the best deal on an 18-pack, and I have compared prices everywhere. “I started my fitness journey and these milkshakes have been a quick and handy protein snack on the go for me! I used to hate the taste of other protein shakes which tasted as if I’m drinking some chemically or not natural. This fairlife protein shakes are delicious chocolate flavored and made with milk as the first ingredient which I love. Also, it’s easy to digest for beginners and will not feel heavy or upset your stomach,” writes one shopper.

Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast

Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast, one of my mom’s regular buys, is another warehouse favorite. The package comes with six cans of the warehouse’s trademark canned chicken, which can be used to make chicken salad, quesadillas, soups, and casseroles. “Thank you, Costco, for continuing to carry this product! Living in a rural area, our selection of good canned meats is slim. I use a lot of the KS canned chicken in casseroles, sandwiches, chicken salad, enchiladas, etc. It truly is ALL white meat…so many of the stores tout all white chicken, but when you open their cans, the contents leave a lot to be desired. Not so with Costco’s KS brand. Quality is excellent. Thank you, Costco, for a terrific product! Thanks, too, for keeping it available for home delivery.”

Kirkland Signature, Whole Black Peppercorn

Shoppers love Kirkland Signature, Whole Black Peppercorn, $7.69. “I am so happy to have found great tasting peppercorns for my pepper grinder. So many pepper grinders break before the peppercorns are used up that I purchased a quality grinder and couldn’t find any peppercorns without the grinder so I was happy to find whole peppercorns without the grinder that taste wonderful and fresh,” writes one. “It’s peppercorns. Not a whole lot you can do to distinguish them outside of being grown by an artisanal hippie in a shack. They’re fresh enough, have a good flavor, and are priced well. I use this regularly in a pepper grinder at home and it’s always good both raw and cooked,” adds another.

Jelly Belly Jelly Beans

According to a CashNetUSA study, Jelly Belly Jelly Beans are one of the best deals in the store, 44.3% cheaper than other stores. “Jelly Belly jelly beans are the best! The beans are small and each bean packs a burst of flavor! Such a wonderful variety of flavors and they are described on the back of the bag according to color. My favorite way to eat them is to put a little handful in a little dish and eat them one at a time to savor each flavor! Costco’s price is much lower than other sellers!” writes a shopper.

Uber Gift Cards

Costco shoppers, including myself, stock up on $100 Uber Gift Cards (two $50 cards), a great gift idea. It can be used for transportation via Uber or to order food from so many different restaurants nationwide on the Uber Eats app. Get it for just $79.99 – a $20 savings.