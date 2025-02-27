11 Costco Items We Saw in Almost Every Shopper's Cart Today

One of my favorite things to do at my local Costco warehouse (aside from indulging in free samples, of course) is snooping inside your shopping cart. It always piques my interest to see what other people are buying at the warehouse to discover new products, learn about hot deals, or gauge which items are flying off the shelves. This week, I visited my local store in Warminster, PA, and spent a lot of time peering into shopping carts and asking employees many questions. Here are 11 items that almost every shopper had in their cart.

Eggs

Every cart that went by me was filled with one to three (the purchase limit) packages of eggs. According to an employee, eggs are currently the most popular item at the warehouse. I snatched up two dozen organic brown eggs for $8.49 – a steal compared to prices elsewhere.

Toilet Paper and Paper Towels

According to my checkout guy, toilet paper and paper towels are also hot sellers. I witnessed droves of people stocking up on paper products, mostly Costco's Kirkland brand, which offers the best value compared to name brands. These products are generally high value at Costco, giving shoppers a hefty discount for buying bulk.

Raw Meat

Another item I noticed in everyone's cart? Some type of meat. I usually grab a pack of New York steaks for my family, often about $10 a pound cheaper than my local Whole Foods store. Many chefs and food experts attest that Costco also sells high-quality meat products at low prices, making it another high-value purchase in the warehouse.

Coffee Beans

I also witnessed lots of coffee being purchased at my warehouse. From bags of whole bean and ground coffee to Keurig and even Nespresso pods, which I never noticed before, people are getting their caffeine fix at the store. After all, coffee is the most expensive it's been in 50 years, and experts maintain that there might be a shortage in the near future.

Tiramisu Cheesecake

I have seen the Tiramisu Cheesecake shared on social media by all the Costco influencers, but this is the first time I saw it in the flesh – and the supply was almost sold out. One of the men in the bakery section told me that the decadent dessert – with a graham and cocoa crust, mascarpone whip topping, and cold brew cheesecake – has been their top seller.

All Occasion Handmade Greeting Cards

This week, a few Costco influencers shared about the All Occasion Handmade Greeting Cards, with a box of 40 selling for just $18.99, or 0.48 cents per card, which is seriously the deal of the decade. I always stock up on these when I see them in my local store, and apparently, so does everyone else because they were dwindling in supply.

Pre-Cooked Proteins

Many people are shopping at Costco for foods to fuel weight loss. I noticed a lot of shoppers stocking up on pre-cooked proteins, like AmyLu chicken burgers, WestEnd Cuisine Grilled Chicken Skewers, and Kevin's Natural Foods products. As a nutrition writer, I know that many of these products are recommended by fat-loss experts to help you hit your daily protein goals.

Protein Shakes, Powders, and Bars

Protein shakes and powders are also popular items, and I am unsurprised. These products can get quite expensive, especially for someone who consumes them daily. Costco always offers a deal on pre-packaged shakes or giant tubs of powder and carries various brands and flavors. My personal favorite? The 12-pack of Perfect Bars, which retails for $19.99 or $1.67 per bar – about $1 less per bar than Target.

Cooking Oils and Sprays

Cooking oils and sprays are always must-buys at Costco, so I wasn't surprised to see many shoppers stocking up on them. My personal favorites at the warehouse? The avocado oil spray two-pack for just $12.99 and the large bottle of avocado oil for $23.79, both of which I use to cook with the majority of the time.

Healthy Snacks

Healthier, organic snacks can be costly at your local health food store or traditional grocery store. Costco manages to get a lot of the same products at a fraction of the price, and lots of shoppers take advantage of the savings. Nature's Garden, Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies, Bobo's PB&J Sandwiches, and various trail mixes were in many carts.

Small Kitchen Appliances

Costco is a great place to find small kitchen appliances at a reasonable price, and I noticed lots of shoppers investing in everything from rice makers and air fryers to new microwaves. I scooped up a Frigidaire Gallery Ice Maker for $199.99 – $50 less than at other stores.