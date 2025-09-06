7 Costco Beverages Ranked From Worst to Best

My local Costco warehouse still hasn’t switched from Pepsi to Coca-Cola (booo!) but at least there are plenty of good beverages inside the store. Costco’s pricing on everything from soda to green tea is so competitive it would be silly not to take advantage of it, so on a recent trip I decided to try a few things that looked interesting and/or I knew generated buzz amongst Costco shoppers. Here are seven Costco beverages I bought and ranked from “pass” to “where have you been all my life.”

Kirkland Signature Orange Juice

The Kirkland Signature Orange Juice was sadly underwhelming, if not actually unpleasant. The juice had a sour taste to it and had a strange paint stripper odor that didn’t bode well. I won’t be getting this one again.

Kirkland Organic Coconut Water

At first the Kirkland Organic Coconut Water didn’t taste great (it was at room temperature) but once refrigerated it was much nicer. I love that it’s organic and has no added sugar but overall the flavor felt a little flat. I would buy it again but not if Harmless Harvest is available.

Waterloo Sparkling Water

I am obsessed with sparkling water (Polar is usually my jam) and when I spotted the Waterloo Sparkling Water at my warehouse I knew I needed to try it. There was no offputting aftertaste and just the right amount of carbonation. It’s a bit mild in terms of taste—I would definitely get this again if there was a stronger flavor to it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Poppi Soda Juicy Faves

I was pleasantly surprised by the Poppi Soda Juicy Faves—the flavors are delicious and I like that it’s a better-for-you soda replacement. I wasn’t thrilled about the 5g of sugar per can as I tend to prefer no-sugar-added drinks, but otherwise I really enjoyed these (especially the Raspberry Rose flavor).

AG1 Daily Foundational Nutrition

The AG1 Daily Foundational Nutrition is a fantastic multivitamin and probiotic you just toss into some water and chug—I’m not going to pretend it tastes amazing but I love how it makes me feel. Once again, Costco’s prices cannot be beat.

Kirkland Signature Whole Bean Coffee

This is the first time I tried any of the Kirkland whole bean options before and I was so impressed. The Kirkland Signature Whole Bean Coffee is incredibly rich and flavorful and made a gorgeous pot of French Press—I would absolutely get this one again.

Ito En Green Tea

If you haven’t tried the En Oi Ocha Unsweetened Green Tea you are seriously missing out: This is my favorite bottled green tea drink, and Costco’s prices are ridiculous compared to the grocery store. Not only is this tea delicious, it’s unsweetened and packed with nutrients, making it the perfect drink to sip on instead of sugar sodas and energy drinks.