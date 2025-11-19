11 Best Costco Black Friday Savings Happening This Week

Black Friday is rapidly approaching, and stores are starting to reveal some of the year’s most significant savings. Costco is one of them. The warehouse recently dropped its holiday savings brochure, filled with unbelievable deals on everything from food to electronics and jewelry. What should you wait to buy until the post-Thanksgiving weekend? Here are 11 Costco Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss.

Rao’s Homemade

Rao’s Homemade is going on sale before Black Friday begins! Get $3 off (25% off) Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce in Costco from November 17 through December 21. This promotion allows you to enjoy the Ultimate Pasta Night the night before Thanksgiving – a time to slow down, savor the joy of staying in, and connect with those who matter most over a simple and delicious pasta meal.

Manatee Coffee

If you live in Florida, grab a 2-pound bag of Manatee Coffee, a cult-favorite brand that’s also dedicated to wildlife conservation, just in time for the second half of Manatee Awareness Month. Take $3.80 off the 2lb bag of Manatee’s Caribbean Delight blend, just $12.99, November 17th – November 30th.

inKind Gift Cards

inKind (a dining rewards app offering cash back to thousands of top-rated restaurants), available to Costco members, will be $64.99 for $100 in inKind credits from November 27 to Monday, December 1.

RELATED: 7 Costco Products That Shoppers Call the Store’s Best-Kept Secrets



Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ

If you are considering upping your blender game, don’t sleep on this sensational deal on the Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ. The highly rated small appliance is $20 off, bringing its already unbeatable price down to $59.99 on Black Friday. Features include a “Smoothie Auto-iQ Program” which makes blending super easy.

Cangshan Cutlery

Cangshan Cutlery is getting majorly marked down via Costco Next, $200 off, $299.99 delivered, online only. The 23-piece set is chef-worthy.

Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round

Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round, a new bakery bread that shoppers are loving, will be $2 off from November 28 to December 1. “Highly recommended,” writes a Redditor. “Crunchy on the outside; rip apart soft on the inside. Not skimpy on the cranberries & walnuts.”

Kirkland Signature Men’s Cotton Jean

Kirkland Signature Men’s Cotton Jeans are a wildly popular clothing item. During the Black Friday weekend, the already affordable pants will be an additional $4 off.

Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar Bundle

Black Friday weekend, the Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar Bundle is a whopping $220 off. “Great product, and of course the bundle from Costco has extra value along with a longer warranty. No need for an amp any more, simple to connect,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup is my favorite store-bought soup available in the Costco deli. It will be $3 off from November 28 to December 1.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast, already one of the best deals at the warehouse, will also be on a major sale: $3 off from November 28 to December 1.

Ghirardelli Gift Tower

And don’t sleep on the Ghirardelli Gift Tower —a great holiday gift— and $12 off from November 28 to December 1. “Wonderful gift! I loved the packaging. The packaging was very attractive. I was pleased with the amount of product for the price,” writes a shopper.