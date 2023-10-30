Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of This 'Ridiculously Good' Sweet Snack

When it comes to Costco, there's no shortage of passionate customers helping other members make informed shopping decisions. And if you find yourself craving something sweet, there's one shopper-approved product you should try out the next time you're at Costco.

One Costco member recently shared an image of Kirkland Signature's Butter Toffee Flavored Cashews in the Costco subreddit, writing, "Still contemplating. Good or no?" Packaged in a 24-ounce resealable bag, the sweet, crunchy treat features cashew nuts coated in sugar, butter, brown sugar, sea salt, and toffee bits.

As expected, numerous Redditors shared their thoughts on the product within the thread, which has since accumulated more than 160 comments.

"They are ridiculously good and very addictive," one fan wrote. "I like them. It's a double thumbs up if you add them to some Kirkland Super Premium Ice Cream, match made in Kirkland [S]ignature heaven," another Reddit user added.

Other ways shoppers described the cashews include "dangerous," "hard to resist," "too delicious," and "phenomenal." Additionally, some shoppers recommended adding the nuts to a cheese plate or coffee ice cream.

Despite all of the hype this Kirkland Signature product recently received online, the item hasn't gone without critique. A few Reddit users noted that contrary to what one might expect, the cashews aren't covered in a candy coating.

"[…] They dust them with a toffee powder, vs coating in actual toffee. However, they are still very good. Just wasn't what I was expecting," one Redditor pointed out. "Exact same experience. They are fine, but I was disappointed a bit when I opened bag," another shopper commented. Meanwhile, other Reddit users called the item "too sweet," so if you're not a major sweet tooth, you'll want to keep this in mind before purchasing.

This isn't the the first time shoppers have taken to Reddit to discuss this Kirkland Signature product. For instance, last month, multiple people shared suggestions on how to use the remaining powder and toffee bits in the bag. Some recommendations included adding them to muffins, cookies, plain yogurt, or simply eating the toffee mixture on its own.

Kirkland Signature's Butter Toffee Flavored Cashews aren't the only sweet treats that have recently generated online buzz among shoppers. Last month, the warehouse chain brought back its Pumpkin Spice Loaf. The fall bakery item consists of fall spices—such as cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves—a cream cheese icing, and white chocolate shavings. "This is the best day of my life," one Reddit user wrote in a thread. The Pumpkin Spice Loaf was reported to be priced at $9.99, though this can vary depending on the location.