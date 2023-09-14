7 Best Costco Fall Bakery Items You Can Get Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Fall marks the start of the baking season. As the air turns crisp and the temperatures decrease, turning on the oven becomes less of a hassle. Autumnal flavors fill stores, and the warming scent of pumpkin spice grows ever-so-present.

However, if you don't feel like baking at home, visiting your grocery store's bakery department can be an appealing alternative. The biggest challenge? Deciding what to put in your shopping cart.

Over the last few weeks, Costco has added several fall items to its bakery lineup, sparking excitement from its members. Here are seven fall-friendly baked goods the warehouse is selling right now.

1 Caramel Apple Mini Cakes

It wouldn't be fall without enjoying an apple dessert. Costco's latest bakery addition consists of mini caramel cakes topped with condensed milk frosting, caramel apples, and a caramel drizzle. The item comes in a package of six and sells for $8.99 at the warehouse.

Although the cakes have only been at the retailer for a short period of time, they have already won over customers. Costco fan account @costcohotfinds called the item "the perfect fall dessert," noting that the cake is "so soft and not overly sweet," while the frosting is "very rich and creamy." Another fan of the item added, "Might be my new favorite of all the mini cakes!"

2 Apple Pie

If you prefer to stick with the classics, Costco still offers an apple pie—and a large one at that. Social media user @costco.so.obsessed recently shared an image of the the fall staple, which weighed four pounds and 11 ounces, selling for $12.99. Just don't forget the vanilla ice cream!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

In addition to apple, fall wouldn't be complete without some pumpkin treats. Drawing on the popularity of the seasonal flavor, Costco recently brought back the Pumpkin Streusel Muffins. These feature pumpkin spiced cake topped with streusel and drizzled with icing. Sold in packs of six, the muffins are part of a mix-and-match deal, letting customers choose any two packages of muffins for $9.99.

As highlighted in shoppers' commentary of the baked good, the Pumpkin Streusel Muffins are a highly anticipated item. "They are soooo good! I look forward to these every year," one user wrote on a post from @costcohotfinds. Another fan added, "I've been waiting for these!!"

4 Pumpkin Pie

Another fall staple recently made a comeback at the warehouse: Kirkland Signature's Pumpkin Pie. The seasonal item clocks in at nearly four pounds and sells for $5.99—a deal shoppers have repeatedly raved about. One Instagram user wrote, "Such a bargain! Why make one from scratch at home?"

Of course, pricing can sometimes vary across warehouses. Some California shoppers have reported that the pie is priced at $7.99 in their area.

5 Cinnamon Raisin Bread

Besides desserts, Costco's bakery also carries various bread products like its new Cinnamon Raisin Bread, which is $7.99. According to a recent Facebook post from the warehouse club, the bread is "hearth-baked and loaded with flavor."

While one Reddit user said the new item is "immaculate toasted with butter," others recommended topping it with both butter and honey, using the bread for French toast, or adding a spread like peanut butter or Nutella.

6 Chicken Pot Pie

The fall is often associated with warm, hearty meals, and Costco recently revived an oven-ready favorite. Priced at $3.99 per pound, Kirkland Signature's Chicken Pot Pie is filled with with 1.5 pounds of rotisserie chicken breast, peas, and baby carrots. The item weighs around 5.5 pounds, according to @costcohotfinds, who displayed one pie that cost $21.83.

"It's actually SOOO good compared to other brands," one TikTok user commented. "This is the best buck for your buy. I can eat one of these easily through out the week," another commenter added.

7 Green Chile Cornbread

Whether served alongside chili or eaten during Thanksgiving, cornbread can be a welcome addition to any meal. At the beginning of August, Costco rolled out its Green Chile Cornbread for $6.99.

Despite the presence of both roasted poblano and jalapeño peppers, multiple shoppers noted that the cornbread isn't spicy, with several yearning for a stronger kick. However, the item has still received plenty of positive reviews.

One Instagram user said it was "the absolute best cornbread ever," while another fan added, "I got mine yesterday and it's gone, it was delicious."

To elevate the bakery item, shoppers have offered a variety of recommendations. These included grilling the cornbread, adding butter and honey, or melting cheese on top. Others suggest pairing it with chili or eggs.