Costco Shoppers Are Raving About This "Juicy" & "Delicious" BBQ Item

If you ever find yourself craving barbecue but aren't lucky enough to live near a local joint, Costco may have the perfect answer to your hankerings. The retailer is currently selling a convenient, ready-made barbecue item that's generating some major buzz among Costco customers.

This product, Mission Hill Bistro Smoked Sliced Beef Brisket, comes fully cooked and refrigerated so customers need only heat it up in the microwave for a few minutes before they're rewarded with a hot, ready-to-eat meal. It also features USDA Choice beef, one of the higher quality grades that the USDA can bestow on the protein.

RELATED: Costco Is Selling Thanksgiving Meal Kits That Include Turkey & All the Fixin's

When a Costco customer recently took to Reddit to ask fellow shoppers for their opinions on the brisket, the post set off a string of rave reviews for the item.

"I think it's very good. It needs a sauce, so I add my own, but it's juicy and a quick take to work and microwave meal," one fan commented.

"I picked this up last week. I don't know why since the pre-cooked meats I had previously gotten from Costco were pretty terrible. This on the other hand was delicious," another wrote.

Fans suggested using the brisket for a quick weeknight dinner, turning it into sandwiches, or using it to top baked potatoes, but Costco customers can also get creative and come up with their own tantalizing uses for the item.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Prices for the Mission Hill Bistro Sliced Beef Brisket may vary by the warehouse, but packages were selling for $11.99 per pound at least at one Costco location. Supply and availability of the item may also vary by the warehouse, so interested customers should check directly with their nearest location to confirm whether it's currently in stock.

RELATED: I Tried All the Chicken Wings at Costco & the Winner Was Crispy, Sweet & Spicy

This popular smoked brisket isn't the only fan-favorite barbecue item Costco members can purchase right now. The same brand, Mission Hill Bistro, also sells packages of smoked beef brisket burnt ends at the retailer.

Those burnt ends are somewhat of a divisive Costco item because some shoppers think they're too expensive and a far cry from authentic barbecue. Meanwhile, others think they're pretty impressive for microwaveable barbecue from the grocery store. The Mission Hill Bistro burnt ends garnered plenty of their own rave reviews in another Reddit thread this past spring.

"I thought they were surprisingly good for this sort of thing. I still prefer to smoke my own–but these make a quick dinner for us really easy and it is quite tasty," a customer commented.

"This product is good… Like too good! We get it once in a while as a treat," another said.