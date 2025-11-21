7 Best Costco Buys to Save Most Money Right Now

Everyone is trying to save money right now. After all, due to inflation and tariff pressures, prices have risen across the board this year. And, add that to the fact that it’s the holiday season, and shopping for gifts and entertaining guests can get pricey. Luckily, Costco is here to ease the financial burden. A few products are helping customers save money right now. Here are 7 Costco buys members say save them the most money right now.

Kirkland Signature Dry Facial Towels

If you buy facial towels, run to Costco. Kirkland Signature Dry Facial Towels just dropped, and shoppers are stocking up. “Made in Korea and dermatologist tested — they’re soft, absorbent, and perfect for your skincare routine 💆🏻‍♀️ Each towel has a smooth and textured side for versatile use!” Costco Buys wrote. “Bought these last week. I love them,” a shopper agreed. “The dupe I’ve been waiting for!” another said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Raw and Unfiltered Honey

Now is the time to stock up on honey. Kirkland Signature Organic Raw and Unfiltered Honey is a steal, shoppers say. “3 bears for under $16 Now that’s a Costco deal worth running for!! And I didn’t have to wake up at 3 am win win!!!” Costco New Deals shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

With over 36,000 reviews and a nearly 5-star average, Kirkland Signature Paper Towels are a money-saving favorite at the club. “I have tried several different name brand paper towels, some were acceptable quality and others were very expensive yet the quality did not match the extra cost. The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per role to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable. The packaging is easy to open and compact for storing. I especially like that each roll is individually wrapped,” one reviewer declares.

Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper

And, Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper is another one. “It’s why I have the membership. Everything else is just a plus,” another agrees. “Dude they have the best toilet paper and paper towels. Literally nothing comes close. We ran out of the Kirkland toilet paper and had to buy 4 pk of angel soft. I was in disbelief. It was half the size and not comfortable,” a third says

Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags

Costco’s trash bags are another easy way to save big. “The trash bags,” aka Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags, are amazing, according to Redditors. “I came here to say this! A box lasts forever. I’ve never had a bag bust, and they’ve helped me move about a million times!” Another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

My mom is on a budget and recently told me she only buys chicken at Costco. Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast is less per pound than most grocery stores. And, an insider secret? It will also be on a major sale, $3 off, from November 28 to December 1. Save $5 a package

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod

If you are a K-Cups consumer, don’t sleep on Costco’s brand. Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod, 120-count, is always a great deal. However, right now they are an additional $8 off per box.