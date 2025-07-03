11 New Costco Buys That Will Sell Out Fast

I am overwhelmed whenever I go to Costco or shop the website these days. There are so many amazing products this summer, ranging from Sephora finds to gourmet-worthy groceries at such great prices. For anyone on a budget, it can be difficult to decide what to buy now and hold out for later. As a Costco expert, I recommend you throw these 11 items in your cart asap, as I hear they are selling fast and will likely sell out.

Hero Mighty Patch 84 Total Patches

This variety pack of Hero Mighty Patch comes with 84 patches, 60 of the original and 24 of the Invisible +. If you spend as much time at Sephora, you already know that the price for both, just $24.99, is a steal. Especially considering they remove all the pimple junk in just six to eight hours.

Disney Mickey and Friends Halloween Pumpkin House

It’s summer, which makes it difficult to even start thinking about Halloween decorations. However, this Disney Mickey and Friends Halloween Pumpkin House, $114.99, will be long gone by fall, so considering ordering it now and stashing it in your basement until spooky season.

Oikos 30g Protein Shake

These new Oikos 30g Protein Shake, Vanilla, 12 fl oz, which are sold in an 18-pack at Costco, are so popular they already sold out at my club. Not only are they delicious, but boast 30 grams of protein and five grams of fiber with a single gram of sugar per serving. Get it for $36.99.

Laoban Beef Pho Soup Dumplings

I love Asian dumplings, and Costco always has delicious options. If you live in the Bay Area, pick up a bag of Laoban Beef Pho Soup Dumplings, which are selling like hotcakes. They were developed by Laoban co-founder and Michelin-awarded chef Tim Ma in their DC dumpling shop, and are the brand’s first Southeast Asian-inspired dumpling, created specifically at Costco’s request! “These are filled with rich pho broth, Angus beef, and Thai basil! Over 40 dumplings per bag, ready in just 10 minutes — perfect for weeknight dinners!” writes Costco Buys.

Maison Margiela On a Date Eau de Toilette

Costco is my secret resource for luxury fragrances. Currently, you can get a 3.4 fluid ounce bottle of Maison Margiela On a Date Eau de Toilette, for just $99.99. It has top notes of Blackcurrant Syrup, Pink Pepper, Bergamot, middle notes of Rose, Geranium, and Davana, and a base of Patchouli, Moss, Musk, Vetiver.

Mochi Ice Cream

Over in the freezer section Mochi Ice Cream continues to be a sell out item. Costco Hot Finds recently posted about the Asian inspired dessert, $11.59 a box. “These were incredible!” she exclaims. “These are perfect for summer!!” commented a shopper. “These are so delicious!!” agrees another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Waterloo Variety Pack

Costco sells a lot of drink options, but some variety packs are more popular than others. This summer it is the new Waterloo sparkling water pack. Now in stores, it comes with Tropical Fruit, Red Ruby Tangerine, and Guava Berry sparkling waters. “Love this flavor pack. I rarely like all 3 flavors but this is a winner,” writes a shopper. “The best pack they’ve ever had!” another agrees. “Bought this 30 pack 5 days ago and we’re down to 5 cans. Wife keeps reminding to me to stop buying these,” a third said.

Titan 40-Can Collapsible Cooler

Leading up to July 4th weekend, everyone is shopping coolers. Instead of lugging a heavy cooler to the beach or lake, consider grabbingthe Titan 40-Can Collapsible Cooler, a fan favorite at Costco. Currently, it’s on sale “In-Warehouse + Online” for just $23.99, with $6 off. Price varies in AK.

Peaches & Cream Bar Cake

Over in the bakers, the Peaches & Cream Bar Cake is wildly popular, according to Costco Buys. “This light, layered cake features peaches and whipped cream, and it’s DELICIOUS!” they wrote. Get it for $18.99. “Amazing cake. Nice and light. Perfect peach flavor. Not too strong,” commented a fan. “❤️ it’s delish 😋” added another.

Bubba Burgers

I love Bubba Burgers and can’t believe they have arrived at Costco. “Get nothing but the good stuff with this all NEW @BUBBABurger 100% USDA Choice Beef Chuck Burgers! 📍Grab a 12 count, 4lb box for just $22.99 now in @costco stores in the NE region! Perfect for the 4th of July cookout,” Costco Deals wrote. “One flavor packed ingredient, with no fillers or artificial ingredients, that’s specially ground and flash frozen to lock in that juicy flavor. Delicious and quick-prep option for busy families with no messy raw meat on your hands. Tastes amazing straight from the freezer to the grill for all to enjoy. Enjoy high quality beef ready when you are and add BUBBA burgers to your Costco cart today!” They are sure to sell out ahead of the holiday weekend.

Adidas Slides

The Target Farmhouse shared about Adidas Slides, which I’m pretty sure are selling out as soon as they get restocked. “Can’t believe these are making a comeback! Maybe they never left! lol are you buying these?” Followers agreed. “Ooh yes def a throwback,” one wrote. “Love shopping at Costco!!” added another.