7 Costco Candies Shoppers Say Are Major Money-Savers

Costco shoppers know the warehouse chain offers competitive prices—but which products specifically are much cheaper than the competition? Researchers at CashNetUSA compared Costco grocery prices to Walmart, Target, and Kroger, analyzing dozens of items to see where the biggest savings were to be found. As it turns out, Costco’s candy selection not only offers significantly better deals, but one item in particular is the #1 bargain across the board. Here are the Costco candies with the biggest savings, ranked from 7-1.

Lindt Lindor Truffles

Lindt Lindor Truffles ($15.99) comes in at number 7, with 30.3% savings at Costco. “Great price for Lindt. Much more reasonable than at regular stores for a variety and larger bag option,” one shopper said. Note that Costco ships these in special packaging during warm weather to prevent them from getting damaged by heat.

Jolly Rancher

Jolly Rancher ($14.99) comes in at number 6, with 30.9% savings compared to the competition. “Excellent price for the amount we got!!! My husband was so happy! This has got to be the biggest bag we have ever had over the years!!!!” one very happy member shared.

Air Heads

Air Heads candy ($15.99) is 31.3% cheaper at Costco, the data shows, and perfect for times like Halloween. “We have a lot of kids pass through our office and we always have a candy bowl ready for them on their way out the door. Without question, kids prefer Air Heads over any other candy,” one Costco member said.

Ferrero Rocher

Ferrero Rocher ($18.99) is 35.3% cheaper at Costco compared to the competition. “Most affordable I could find per piece. Great for gifting or decorating cakes. The chocolates were perfectly fresh tasting,” one shopper said. “I popped the entire box into the freezer; it was the best ever!” another said.

M&M’s Milk Chocolate

M&M’s Milk Chocolate ($18.99) comes in at number 3, and is 35.7% cheaper than the competition. “It’s a giant container of M&Ms, you will not be disappointed. Price is a great value,” one shopper said. “Great product, great size. Since they no longer carry it in the warehouse it is the only way to get it online,” another shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jelly Belly Jelly Beans

Jelly Belly Jelly Beans ($19.99) candy is 44.3% cheaper at Costco. “I originally purchased Jelly Belly’s for my young grandsons but after I tried them I was hooked. There is a wonderful flavor in every bite without a high calorie count. A lot of bang for the buck. Try em- you’ll be hooked too,” one Costco member said.

Red Vines

And the winner is… Red Vines, 52.1% cheaper at Costco at $14.99 for 5.5. lbs—a seriously impressive deal. “These are one of my guilty pleasures! 5 pounds of licorice you can hardly beat it! It’s fresh and soft and just what I’m looking for!” one shopper said. “We love Red Vines at our house. These are fresh and delicious and the price was great. Thanks Costco,” another commented.