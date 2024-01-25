Skip to content

Costco Shoppers Are Buzzing About a 6-Pound Bakery Item

The warehouse club's latest sweet treat is sure to delight the cheesecake lovers.
Brianna Ruback
By Brianna Ruback
Published on January 25, 2024 | 11:17 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Chris Shott
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco recently stirred up some excitement with the launch of its Black Forest Bar Cake, topped with maraschino cherries. Now, the warehouse club is drawing in cherry fans once again with the addition of yet another tantalizing bakery item: Cherry Topped Cheesecake.

Weighing nearly six pounds, this massive dessert features a graham cracker crust with a sour cream layer, rich cheesecake filling, and a sweet cherry topping. The bakery item is also encircled in white buttercream.

RELATED: 25 Best New Costco Snacks to Try in 2024, According to Shoppers

Like many Costco desserts, the release of this cheesecake captured the attention of social media users, with several customers sharing positive reviews of the dessert on Reddit.

"We bought this for New Years. We said we would freeze whatever we didn't eat. LOL. That was funny," one Reddit user wrote.

"It's good! The base is the regular cheesecake, with the cherries on top..they're a tart cherry, so they don't taste like cough syrup," another one commented, claiming the filling is the same one used in the bakery's danishes.

While the cheesecake is new for many shoppers, others noted that Costco has previously sold this bakery item before.

Despite the excitement surrounding the dessert, some Costco members aren't sold on the price. The shopper who created the Reddit thread for this bakery item shared an image featuring the product being priced at $22.99.

"Oof, these desserts are getting pricey! 23 bucks?" one person wrote.

"That's my thought too. I know it's massive, but that's some sticker shock," another commenter added.

Meanwhile, others reported the cheesecake to be priced at $19.99. As with any other Costco item, pricing and availability can vary by location.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Bakery Items Of 2023

The Cherry Topped Cheesecake isn't the only large dessert sparking social media conversation. Costco recently unveiled its new Triple Chocolate Cream Pie, which was spotted for $19.99. Clocking in at nearly four pounds, this pie consists of a butter graham cracker crust layered with fudge brownie, chocolate custard, whipped topping, and chocolate shavings.

Besides these sweet treats, Costco fan account @costcohotfinds, run by Laura Lamb, recently announced that blueberry bagels are now available in the bakery department. According to the social media user, the bagels are being sold as part of a two-pack deal, allowing shoppers to score two six-count bagel packages for $7.99. "They're fresh and fantastic!" Lamb wrote.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
// // //
More in Groceries
  • Costco bakery

    Costco Shoppers Are Buzzing About a 6-Pound Bakery Item

  • high-protein desserts

    12 Best Store-Bought High-Protein Desserts

  • trader joe's dips

    15 Best Dips You Can Score at Trader Joe’s Right Now

  • Protein bars

    I Tried 11 Popular Protein Bars

  • oreos blue background

    Oreo Just Launched a Brand-New, Out-of-This-World Flavor

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.