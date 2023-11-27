Costco's Bakery Just Launched 2 Adorable Christmas Desserts

As many fans will tell you, Costco's bakery is a dessert lover's paradise. The popular department continuously draws in shoppers with a rotating selection of exciting releases, both old and new. And like clockwork, the warehouse club just added two more sweet treats to its beloved baked goods lineup.

Following the launch of several fall bakery items like the fan-favorite Pumpkin Cheesecake, Costco is gearing up for the holidays with two wintery desserts: Black Forest Bar Cake with Maraschino Cherries and Mini Gingerbread Cakes.

The brand-new Black Forest Bar Cake features layers of chocolate cake, whipped cream, and cherry filling. It's then topped with maraschino cherries and chocolate shavings. As depicted in an Instagram post shared by Costco fan account @costcohotfinds, run by Laura Lamb, this cake costs $17.99. However, prices can vary depending on the location.

"This cake was wildly good, and I feel like this would also be good slightly frozen," Lamb said in the video. In the post's caption, the Instagram user noted that the cake is "so moist," adding that the layers of cherry and whipped cream offer "the perfect sweet, smooth tartness."

Another Instagram user in the comments section called the cake "amazing," adding that it's "Definitely a new favorite!"

If you're a gingerbread fan, Costco's latest returning bakery item is sure to excite you, as well. First introduced in 2022, Costco's Mini Gingerbread Cakes consist of gingerbread-flavored cake frosted with whipped vanilla buttercream icing and topped with a smiling chocolate gingerbread man. According to the sign displayed in an Instagram post from @costcohotfinds, a six-pack of these cakes cost $8.99, but like the Black Forest Bar Cake, this can vary.

"I feel like these had the perfect mild amount of spice. They're sweet and delicious," Lamb said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Other shoppers offered their own glowing reviews of the returning dessert.

"These were delightful [in my opinion]. Small gingerbread crisp on the edges, the vanilla icing was way better than the typical cream cheese icing you see on their cupcakes- and I didn't need to eat the whole thing, just a few bites because it was so dense! Would buy again for sure," one Instagram user commented.

"Tried them… wife and I love them! Definitely getting more!" another one wrote.

Besides the Mini Gingerbread Cakes and Black Forest Bar Cake, Costco also recently brought back other popular desserts. A few weeks ago, the retailer's Mini All American Cakes with Fudge Icing came back to stores. Shortly after this dessert's reappearance, the warehouse club's Peppermint Bark also returned to the bakery department. This Kirkland Signature item is made with white and dark chocolate blanketed in a layer of crushed peppermint candies.