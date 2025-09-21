7 Costco Coupon Book Deals Starting Next Week Shoppers Can’t Miss

The Costco October 2025 Instant Savings Coupon Book is out, and members can grab some serious bargains both in store and online from September 22 to October 19. From Halloween candy to health supplements, this month’s deals are ones you can’t miss. One kind Redditor published the book online: Here are seven Costco Coupon Book sales that will kick in next week—make sure you start making a list right now!

Hershey’s Variety Pack

The Hershey’s Variety Pack is on sale for $6.80 off the normal price. “This were to be for Halloween. But my husband saw they were full size and snagged one or two. Guess I’m going back for more,” one member said.

Bounty Advanced

Bounty Advanced is on sale for $5.60 off. “I had been buying the Kirkland brand for years but the last few purchases were very disappointing,” one shopper said. “I gave these Bounty a try and although they are smaller rolls each roll is lasting me much longer. They have a mini diamond like pattern to them. That seems to make them very strong, and they are thicker, sturdier and much more absorbent.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nurri Chocolate Protein Shakes

Nurri Chocolate Protein Shakes are on sale for $5 off during the Instant Savings event. “It’s great 30g of protein. For me is a quick way to hit my macros objectives. Great flavor,” one fan wrote in the reviews. “I tried this at the behest of my teens who said it’s the new hot thing in sports nutrition. It’s great. I love it. It is, by far, the tastiest protein drink I’ve ever had,” another agreed.

Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Save $4.50 on a Variety Pack of Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. Each box contains 6 Sea Salt, 6 Sea Salt & Vinegar, 6 Smokehouse BBQ, and 12-Jalapeno. “Everyone loves them,” one member said. “Nice selection and just the right crunch. Very tasty.”

Kirkland Signature Krill Oil

The Kirkland Signature Krill Oil is on sale for $5 off. “I have taken Kirkland Krill oil for years, It’s great for the heart, and I also feel it helps my arthritis, I recommend it highly,” one shopper said.

Garden Lites Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas

Costco members can save $4 on the Garden Lites Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas. “Costco should NEVER delete these. They are delicious,” one Redditor said. “We love these. we add a little everything bagel seasoning to enhance it,” another shared.

Season Sardine Fillets In 100% Olive Oil

Get $3 off the fan-favorite Season Sardine Fillets In 100% Olive Oil, Wild Caught, Skinless & Boneless, during the Instant Savings event. “I absolutely love them! First the taste is not too strong, which many times happens with canned sardines; then there is not a single fishbone, it’s all pure meat; also it’s preserved in olive oil and salt, not a vegetable oil in sight; as a cherry on top, they’re Atlantic sardines (wild caught, sardines cannot be farmed) which I’m very partial to; and last but not least, the price is ultra reasonable,” one happy shopper said.