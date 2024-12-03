Costco Shoppers Raving About Hearty Holiday Bread: 'I Had It 3 Times Today'

Costco's bakery department pulls out all the stops for the holidays each year and packs its shelves with all sorts of enticing seasonal treats. One of those limited-edition baked goods recently returned to warehouses for the 2024 season—and shoppers are flooding social media with rave reviews for the item.

Spotted in stores this week, Costco's Cranberry Walnut Loaf (200 calories per serving) is a sizable, crusty bread packed with cranberries and walnuts. The festive loaf tends to generate buzz in the Costco community whenever it comes back in stock, and this time around was no exception. In a Reddit discussion about the bread's return, dozens of shoppers fawned over the item.

"Highly recommended…Crunchy on the outside; rip-apart soft on the inside. Not skimpy on the cranberries and walnuts," one raved.

"I had it 3 times today," wrote another.

Fans also shared their favorite ways to dress up and enjoy the seasonal loaf. Some keep it simple by toasting slices and slathering them with butter or turning them into French toast. However, other customers use the bread as the base for fancier culinary creations.

"Slice, spread with pesto, add sliced rotisserie chicken, add cheese, and press like a panini. Soooooo good!" one Redditor suggested.

"It's great with Thanksgiving leftovers, including gravy, piled on top of a thick slice," another said.

If past years are any indication, the Cranberry Walnut Loaf will only stick around for a limited time. But in good news for those looking to stock up on the rare offering, customers attest that the loaves keep well in the freezer.

"They are really good. I usually buy two, slice them, and put them in the freezer bags in the freezer. Just take them out of [the] freezer and toast them directly in the toaster oven," a comment read.

Anyone interested in trying the bread should check directly with their local warehouse to confirm whether it's in stock before heading over, as availability could vary by location. Shoppers have spotted the loaves selling for $8.99, but prices may vary as well.

Dessert-loving members should also keep their eyes peeled for all of the other festive holiday treats available at Costco warehouses right now. That includes Maple Butter Pecan Bar Cakes (350 calories), Pumpkin Pies (320 calories), Pumpkin Cheesecakes (470 calories), British Sticky Toffee Puddings (190 calories), and, of course, the famous Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark (220 calories).