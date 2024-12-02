Costco Just Recalled 2 Staple Grocery Items—Here's What To Know

After pulling butter croissants, butter, and organic carrots from shelves within just the past few weeks, Costco is recalling two additional staple grocery items over potential health risks for its members.

The latest recalls impact Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs and SunFed-brand whole cucumbers, both of which may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. Salmonella can cause illness in humans, typically accompanied by symptoms such as stomach cramps, watery diarrhea, headache, nausea, and vomiting, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While anyone can contract a Salmonella infection, certain groups are more likely to get sick and become seriously ill, including people with weakened immune systems, children younger than five, international travelers, and adults aged 65 and older.

The Kirkland egg recall applies to cartons distributed in 25 Costco warehouses across Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee starting late last month. Only packages with a use by date of Jan. 5, 2025, a Julian code of "327," and a universal product code (UPC) of 9661910680 are impacted.

According to the recall announcement, supplier Handsome Brook Farms discovered that eggs not meant to be sold at retail stores were accidentally packaged and distributed to retailers. While no illnesses have been reported in connection to the product to date, consumers were encouraged to stop eating the potentially contaminated eggs and either discard them or return them for a full refund. Those with additional questions can contact Handsome Brook Farms at (646) 733-4532 or [email protected].

Meanwhile, the SunFed recall impacts six-count packs of whole cucumbers sold in select Costco business centers between Nov. 12 and Nov. 27. This is part of a larger SunFed recall for potentially contaminated cucumbers shipped to dozens of states and several Canadian provinces.

Costco shoppers were urged to inspect any remaining SunFed cucumbers to determine if they're subject to the recall. The recall notice also urged any members who'd distributed the cucumbers further to pass along the recall alert to their customers. Those with additional questions can contact SunFed's recall hotline at (888) 542-5849.

These Costco food recalls aren't the only ones that consumers should have on their radar right now. Fresh Gourmet's Santa Fe Style Tortilla Strips are also being pulled from shelves currently due to potential contamination by an undeclared wheat allergen. Additionally, Yu Shang Food just recalled more than 72,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products due to potential Listeria contamination.