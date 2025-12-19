Seven top Costco deals across every aisle this week, from groceries to gifts and gadgets.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and Costco is here to help us save. In every aisle of the store, there are so many ways to save on everything from everyday food and grocery items to gift ideas for everyone on your list. What should you shop for this week to save big? Here are the 7 best Costco deals aisle by aisle this week.

Downy Ultimate Infusions In-Wash Scent Booster Beads

Costco is the best store to buy everything you need for your laundry room. This week, Downy Ultimate Infusions In-Wash Scent Booster Beads, Whimsical Wonder, 24.5 oz, are on sale for $13.99 after $3 off. “I’ve never used these before so I thought I would try them and just love them!!! They make your wash smell wonderful!!!” writes a shopper. “We absolutely love the scent and cant find it anywhere else. We use it particularly on our bedding and the fresh scent last for a week or more,” adds another.

Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Cancelling Headphones

As part of the 12 Days of Deals sale, Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Cancelling Headphones are on major sale, $169.99 after a whopping $160 off. The price includes shipping.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Head on over to the freezer section for a great deal on one of the best-selling items. Just Bare Lightly Breaded Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Chunks, 4 lbs, are on sale for $13.99 after $4 off through 12/17/25.

Kirkland Signature Sugar Cookies or Holiday Cookie Tray

Over in the Costco bakery, there are so many holiday-specific baked goods. But only one is one sale. Get the Kirkland Signature Christmas Sugar Cookie with Sprinkles, 24-Count for just $6.99 after $2 off through 12/28/25.

Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp

There are lots of “Warehouse-Only” food deals as part of the Holiday Savings Event. In the freezer section, pick up a bag of Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp (2 lbs), a popular item, which is $4.50 off. There is a 10-item limit. This makes a great app for holiday soirees.

Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate

Now is the time to stock up on Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates, on sale In-Warehouse and Online for $4.50 off. “It’s Hersheys. Of course it tastes great. It was delivered in 100+ degree heat and still kept cool. The chocolate was packed with ice in an insulated bag inside a cardboard box. It was still cold when I received it. This is the fourth time I’ve purchased chocolate and had it shipped. Every time it was cool and inside an insulated bag,” writes a shopper.

San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

In the drink aisle, there are a few great deals, including $6.50 off a 15-pack of San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, 25.3 fl oz. There is a 10-item limit through 12/21/25.