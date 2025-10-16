7 Costco Items Too Good To Miss Mid-October

Costco shopping trips are notoriously likely to result in impulse buying, whether it’s a tempting new snack or a premade meal only just returning to shelves. Shoppers love sharing their finds online and on social media, making recommendations to their fellow Costco members about hidden gems and fantastic deals. So what should customers keep an eye out for on their next warehouse visit? Here are seven of the best Costco deals shoppers are raving about this October.

Further Food Vanilla Collagen Peptides Plus Mushroom

The Further Food Grass-Fed Vanilla Collagen Peptides Plus Mushroom is on sale for $25.99 down from $35.99 and customers are obsessed. “I have been taking this for quite some time, it’s by far my favorite compared to others I’ve tried,” one member said.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

The fan-favorite Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, 30 Individual Serving Stick Packs in Tropical Punch flavor is on sale right now for $24.99 down from $32.99. “It’s a great product that makes me feel good. Helps with giving me energy and I have bought it multiple times. I think that’s the best thing you can say or do when a product is good, is continue to buy it which I have,” one member said.

Tiesta Tea Maui Mango Herbal Tea Bundle

The Tiesta Tea Maui Mango Herbal Tea Bundle is on sale for $44.99 down from $59.99. “Delicious tea!” one shopper raved. “The Tiesta Tea Maui Mango Herbal blend is fruity, refreshing, and naturally sweet with no need for sugar. Great hot or iced, and the bundle with two 1 lb. bags plus the tin is an excellent value. Definitely one of my favorite herbal teas!”

Starbucks VIA Instant Colombia Coffee

Costco shoppers can get the Starbucks VIA Instant Colombia Coffee on sale right now for $10.49 down from $18.49. “It’s at least 60% cheaper than everywhere else,” one member said. “My fave coffee packets and best price is here,” another commented in the reviews.

Costco Birthday Cake

One Costco shopper was thrilled to find a 10 inch birthday cake at the warehouse for just $18. “I was looking at the grocery store before that and they wanted that price for a small 5″ cake,” the shopper said, via Reddit. “Not only affordable but the cake itself is better than any supermarket I’ve ever gotten a cake from,” another commented.

Cilantro Lime Shrimp

The Cilantro Lime Shrimp is back in the Costco premade deli section, shoppers note. “When they went away last time I was hoping it was just a seasonal thing and that they’d come back in the summer. Was surprised to see them again after being gone for a year or two, and in the fall,” the customer said. “Make some noodles and toss this in with that. . . . Some green onion, some pepitas, and some tomatoes!” another member suggested.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Premium Orchard Mango Mania Macadamia Nut Blend

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Premium Orchard Mango Mania Macadamia Nut Blend. “The mango mania nut mix is absolutely bussin,” one member said. “already got deleted at mine. was selling pretty well too,” another commented.