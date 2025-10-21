11 Costco Deals Shoppers Say Are “Too Good to Miss” This Week

Every time I walk into Costco there are good deals on everything from meat and produce to watches and big screen TVs. However, there are always a select few items that are next-level steals. This week is no exception. From holiday must-buys and cookware to brand new delicious food and drinks, some buys are so good that people can’t stop talking about them. Here are 11 Costco deals shoppers say are “too good to miss” right now.

Tramontina Dutch Oven Set

Costco Hot Finds shared about Tramontina Dutch Oven sets, $69.99, which come with two pieces of the cookware with lids. “These Dutch ovens are amazing. My favorite color is the green. Heavy, durable and will last a very long time,” commented a shopper. “I have the blue and they have lasted and work so well! Definitely recommend,” adds another.

La Colombe Holiday Latte Variety Pack

Costco Buys shared about the La Colombe Holiday Latte Variety Pack. “This 12-pack includes Peppermint Mocha, Caramel, and Vanilla flavors — cold brew with milk that’s creamy, frothy, and so smooth 😍 Get 12 cans for $18.99!” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener

Costco Buys shared about a great deal on the Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener is at Costco. “It provides wet to dry straightening with air…no hot plates or extreme heat needed 😍 A total game changer for your hair routine! Grab it for $499.99!” they wrote. “Great find,” commented a follower, while another pointed out that it is $100 more on Amazon.

French Sourdough Pull Apart Cheese Bread

Costco Buys shared about French Sourdough Pull Apart Cheese Bread, maintaining that “it’s dangerously good!! Just heat it up for a few minutes and you’ve got melty, garlicky, cheesy perfection! 🤤 It’s $10.99 and totally worth stocking up on.”

Dash SmartStore Stirring Popcorn Maker

Costco Deals recommends buying a new great gadget. “Movie night made easy with this @bydash SmartStore® Stirring Popcorn Maker! 📍Available now at Costco for just $29.99 and on Costco.com! Pop up to 24 cups of fresh, movie-theater style popcorn in minutes! Just add oil, kernels, and hit the power button! 🔥 Built-in stirring bar = perfectly popped kernels every time 🧈 Butter-melting lid adds flavor as it pops 🥣 Flip & serve right from the clear bowl 📦 SmartStore design – base nests inside lid for easy storage! Don’t miss out! Grab yours at Costco and make every night a popcorn party!” they wrote.

Nike Men’s Club Brushed Fleece Crew

Costco Buys shared about a great deal on Nike Men’s Club Brushed Fleece Crew. “This cozy essential comes in classic colors including gray, black, and olive! The brushed fleece is soooo soft, and the price makes it even better! 🙌🏼 Grab it for $39.99,” they wrote.

Lots of influencers, including Costco Deals shared about a great deal on Kettle and Fire Beef Tallow. “Feel good about what you are cooking with and add @KettleandFire Beef Tallow, the fat that makes food taste BETTER! From steak night to stir-fries, baking & even cast iron care, this is the clean cooking swap you’ve been waiting for. 📍Available in a 2-pack now in select Midwest and Southeast @Costco warehouses and online!” they wrote.

Peet’s Major Dickason’s Blend Single Serve Pods

Costco Deals shared about a “COFFEE DEAL ALERT” at the warehouse. “Peet’s Major Dickason’s Blend Single Serve Pods are on PROMO at Costco! Get 75ct Single Serve Pods now just $34.99 ($8 OFF!) Rich, complex & full-bodied 100% Arabica coffee. The roast that put Peet’s on the map. Brew café-quality coffee at home with these convenient pods! Available nationwide in Costco warehouses while promo lasts!”

Hunter Rain Coats

Costco New Deals shared about Hunter rain jackets. “Run to Costco for this deal!! I spotted hunter rain jackets at Costco on sale 😲🚨and they are too cute not too share!! They are waterproof They come in 3 colors and they are perfect for the fall/ winter months ahead!! Which one are you loving? I’m loving the blue,” they wrote about the coats, $7 off, $39.99

Godiva Gift Towers

Costco New Deals shared that Godiva gift towers are back at Costco. “These premium chocolates are sooo good I’m so happy to see the e gift sets arriving at Costco!! These would make a great gift $29.99.”

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water

And, there is also some great skincare. “Costco keeps surprising me with amazing skincare deals! Today I spotted the Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water 2-pack for under $10 🛒💖 I’ve partnered with @garnierusa to share why this bundle is a fall must-have / it’s gentle, hydrating, and perfect for all skin types, even sensitive skin 🍂💦 I had to grab a few for my cart because it makes cleansing so easy / it removes makeup, dirt, and oil without over-drying, leaving my skin feeling refreshed and ready for the season 🍁💧 Fall is the perfect time to reset your skincare routine, and this bundle is an absolute steal,” Costco New Deals shared.