The Costco deli isn’t like other delis. Instead of sliced sandwich meat and boring packs of potato salad, the refrigerated and hot offerings are some of the biggest draws at the mega-warehouse. If you aren’t sure what to pick up on your next Costco run, we have the lowdown on the most popular and delicious items sold there. Here are the 7 best Costco deli items shoppers call “total must-haves.”

Don’t Sleep on the Stuffed Peppers

According to lots of shoppers, the stuffed peppers are delicious. “I love the stuffed peppers,” writes one Redditor. “They are even better if you dump a little bit of jarred or homemade sauce to coat the bottom of the tin,” another adds.

The Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes Are “Soooo Good”

Many shoppers recommend the meatloaf, which comes with a side of potatoes. “My husband loves the meatloaf and does a little dance every time we get one. The mashed potatoes that come with it are soooo good,” one says.

Obviously, Pick Up a Rotisserie Chicken for $5

The $5rotisserie chicken should be in your cart every shopping trip. “The rotisserie chicken is the ultimate. It’s a whole cooked chicken sold for less than the same amount of meat raw, saving you time and money. It can be put into almost any chicken dish (I use it for chile verde, pastas, soups, tamales, etc). You can just carve it up, skin on, and roast it a little more in the oven (I do like 10 min at 375) and serve with a salad and baguette or maybe rice, boom, that’s a sit-down quality dinner for your family that took maybe 20 mins to make. I also love using the carcass for stock! (although I know that’s not necessarily what you’re interested here, it’s another use for your bird)” one says.

The Chicken Pot Pie Just Arrived Back in Stores

This week, many shoppers shared about the chicken pot pie, back in stores for the season. “The pot pie is an easy pickup. ~$22 for four comforting meals is a steal, especially for us, especially with a baby,” one says.

The Mac and Cheese Tastes Homemade

I went to a party over the summer and gushed over the mac and cheese served hot from a crockpot. “It’s from the Costco deli,” my friend told me. I’m not the only one impressed by the creamy, gooey, side dish. “I’m shocked more people haven’t mentioned it, but the mac and cheese is amazing. We make that, toss some chicken nuggets in the air fryer, and mix it up with some hot sauce on top. Delicious,” one Redditor suggests.

The Street Tacos Are Fun and Delicious

The street taco kits are another hit. “The street taco set is our weekly buy. Easy,” one says. “That creamy cilantro sauce is the best,” another adds.

And, the Chicken Noodle Soup

Shoppers are also fans of the rotisserie chicken noodle soup. "The chicken noodle soup is a good step up from the regular soups when our family is under the weather or a really cold day," one says.