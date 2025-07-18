7 Costco Groceries Shoppers Call ‘Easy, Yummy Dinners’

In a perfect world, we would all be able to whip up a homecooked meal from scratch nightly. However, life gets busy, and many of us simply don’t have enough hours in the day. That doesn’t mean you can’t feast on a delicious dinner. One of the things I love about Costco is that there are so many amazing easy-to-prepare food options, many of them better than anything you can get at a restaurant. Here are 7 Costco foods for quick “easy, yummy dinners.”

Loco Moco

There is an entire post dedicated to various versions of beef patties and rice.”Easy yummy dinner: air fried Kirkland Signature frozen beef patty with rice,” the OP wrote. “Fry an egg and some gravy on top of that and you got loco moco!” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicken Tikka Masala and Rice

Feeling like Indian food? Don’t order delivery. “They sell a box of 12 single servings of shelf stable precooked rice, which makes a great side for ready made things. I really like the ready made chicken Tikka Masala in the refrigerator section- Tikka, rice, and broccoli makes for a hearty, healthy meal,” one writes. The brand? Sukhi’s.

Rotisserie Chicken and Salad

An easy no-cook meal is a Costco rotisserie chicken salad. “A chicken and bag of salad,” suggests one shopper. “that’s the easy weeknight meal in my house,” another says. “$10 to feed a family quickly, can’t beat it, a third writes.

Chicken Sliders

Another easy rotisserie chicken meal? “​​get a rotisserie chicken and a pack of kings Hawaiian buns. remove as much meat as you can from the chicken, dice and thrown in a bowl, Sautee some red onions until cooked and throw in with the chicken, then add salt, a drizzle of olive oil and some balsamic vinegar, stir the whole thing up and make sandwiches, they are even better the next day,” another suggests.

Pasta and Sauce

Save your money and eat an Italian restaurant-worthy meal at home. “I always have a bag of frozen tortellini and a jug of minced garlic on hand. Cook the tortellini, then throw some butter and garlic in the pot to make a sauce while the pasta drains. It’s my go-to easy meal. Sometimes, I’ll have a sauce on hand like pesto or marinara, but if I don’t have a jar opened, I go with butter and garlic. I also keep frozen shrimp on hand, which is nice because you can defrost shrimp quickly if you want protein on it,” one shopper suggests. “Did this with the ravioli and pesto and eating it right now!” another says.

Chicken Quesadillas…and Wonton Soup the Next Night

One shopper maintains that buying one rotisserie chicken can provide easy meals for days. “Rotisserie chix meat and mexican shredded cheese on Mission tortillas with fresh salsa and guac. Easy quesadillas,” one person writes. “Once you have just the bones/skin left, toss into pot of water with some garlic and boil. Toss in Ling Ling potstickers with the sauce packets and you’ve got wonton soup. Got leftover broth or chix? Toss into uncooked rice, add a packet of sazon goya, fill the rest with water, add beans and now you’ve got Mexican rice. Sprinkle with the cheese and salsa and guac from tbe quesadilla night. I play this game of cooking tag all week long.”

Chicken Parm

Another easy Italian meal? “Just had chicken Parmesan using the bare chicken fillets, Victoria spaghetti sauce, belgioioso mozzarella, and garofalo spaghetti. Pretty easy weeknight dinner,” another suggests. “This is what we do all the time. Better than nearly all of the Italian spots around me,” someone agrees.