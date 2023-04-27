Costco Is Recalling Greek Yogurt & Frozen Meals–Here's Which Products Are Affected

If you recently purchased Greek yogurt cups or a frozen shrimp taco meal from Costco, you might want to take caution before reaching for those food items and digging in. Two companies have issued warnings this week urging customers to stay away from certain products sold at Costco due to an undeclared allergen and the potential presence of plastic.

Ellenos Real Greek LLC is recalling four-ounce cups of its Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt that were sold in 12-pack cases at Costco. This product may contain undeclared egg, potentially putting people with egg allergies or sensitivities at risk of a serious or "life-threatening" allergic reaction, Ellenos said in the announcement.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

No illnesses or deaths connected to the yogurt have been reported. Ellenos initiated the recall after determining that vanilla bean yogurt cups, the label for which does not declare egg, were accidentally used to package the brand's lemon curd yogurt product instead.

The yogurt, a refrigerated item, comes in clear plastic cups with a blue foil seal and blue lettering. The products were sold at Costco warehouses in Alaska, Oregon, and Washington.

The affected yogurt cups have a "Best Before" date of 4/23/2023 printed on a blue foil seal and the Universal Product Code (UPC) 8 57290 00620 1. Cases of the recalled yogurt also have the UPC 8 57290 00617 1. Any customers with egg allergies and sensitivities who purchased one of the affected yogurt cases should dispose of it or return it for a full refund, according to the announcement.

Customers should also be wary of another Costco product that may contain an ingredient they didn't expect. Seafood company Pescanova issued a notice announcing that its frozen Shrimp Street Taco with Roasted Corn, Poblano & Chipotle Sauce may contain a "foreign material," aka pieces of plastic up to five millimeters in size.

Though not listed as an official recall on the Food and Drug Administration website, the company said that it is pulling the product from the market and instructed anyone who purchased it to refrain from consuming it. Instead, customers should either dispose of it or return it to their local Costco for a full refund, the announcement said. The affected Pescanova products are labeled with the lot numbers 230359, 230370, and 230411, which customers can find on the inner and outer packages.

Food recalls are far from uncommon, and these are only the latest products to be pulled from Costco shelves in 2023. A nationwide recall for SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars, which Costco sold in 15-count variety packs, went into effect earlier this month because of an undeclared trace of cashews. Costco also recalled frozen organic strawberries in March due to hepatitis A concerns.