I’m a Costco Expert and These Are the 7 Items I Always Buy on Repeat

As a longtime member of Costco and considering that I spend hours every day on the warehouse’s website and a few hours every week at the store as part of my job as a food writer, I think I qualify as a Costco expert. I can tell you what the most popular items are at the store, fill you in on the best deals 365 days a year or even this month, and offer the most recommended items from shoppers, employees, and health experts. Curious what items I am always buying at Costco? Here are seven that I shop on repeat.

Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar

I am a big fan of Amylu products. As someone who is health-oriented but short on time due to the demanding nature of my job and as a single mother, I need to keep ready-to-eat proteins on hand. Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar pre-cooked burgers are my go-tos. These pre-cooked chicken burgers are delicious, perfect for throwing on the grill, in a pan, the airfryer, or simply heating in the microwave. I really like cutting them up and adding them to a salad for lunch.

New York Steak

My kids and I love a good New York Strip steak. With the price of beef at an all-time high, they have become prohibitively expensive at my local Whole Foods and other grocery stores, usually way over $20 a pound. The USDA Choice is around $12.99 at Costco. I usually cook one or two and freeze the others for future steak nights. With a savings of around $10 a pound, it’s a no-brainer.

Eggs

We also eat a lot of eggs, and since Costco has the best deal in town, I always pick up a pack. Many shoppers and restaurant owners stock up on Costco eggs because they are so cheap and last a long time. I get the brown organic eggs if they are in stock. But if not, I will pick up whatever else they have.

Rotisserie Chicken

Whenever I go to the warehouse or order from Costco on Instacart, I always get their famously cheap $5 rotisserie chicken. The precooked bird is so inexpensive that the warehouse loses money on it. I use the meat for everything from chicken salad to making my son’s favorite chicken fried rice from scratch. Then, I use the carcass for bone broth or chicken soup.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perfect Bar Refrigerated Organic Protein Bar, Variety, 12-count

Perfect Bars are the only protein bars I eat. They are made with the best ingredients, so fresh, they must be refrigerated. They are way cheaper at the warehouse than anywhere else. The variety pack, which comes with six peanut butter and six chocolate chip refrigerated protein bars, is always in my cart.

Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt

Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt is always recommended by health experts, especially if you are trying to lose weight. The yogurt is super low calorie and packed with 15 grams of protein per serving. It makes a great breakfast with fruit, granola, a snack, or dessert. The Costco variety pack is such a fantastic deal.

Island Way 48oz Variety 12-Pack

I always keep TikTok viral Island Way sorbets in my freezer. My kids love eating them for dessert, and they also make a great item for parties. The sorbet is delicious, and each is served in a unique natural fruit shell. Costco just got them back in stock: a new 48oz Variety 12-Pack with three of each flavor – Heavenly Coconut, Red Berry, Ruby Grapefruit, Passionate Mango, and Zesty Pomegranate.