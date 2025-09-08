7 Costco Fall Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Is it just me, or is the air already starting to feel crisper? Labor Day has come and gone, and I am getting all the fall feels. What better way to embrace the new season than by indulging in some autumn-inspired fare? As temperatures drop, I will be craving comfort food, alongside the usual apple, pumpkin spice, and everything nice. I’m not the only one. Costco shoppers are going wild over all the new products. Here are 7 Costco fall finds flying off shelves right now.

Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites

Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites have landed at Costco, and shoppers are freaking out. “apple fritter doughnut holes.. these things ought to be illegal. so good. crumble up two, microwave for 15 seconds. throw them in a bowl with some vanilla ice cream, cover with caramel sauce,” one person shared on Reddit.

Rana Beef and Short Rib Lasagna

Craving something hot and savory? “Rana Beef and Short Rib lasagna.A nice meaty lasagna. Not spicy, flavorful. Actual short ribs and beef in there too. Consistent cheese layer throughout. Cooks in abt an hour from the freezer. Smallish but one tray should serve 4. Two trays guarantees leftovers,” writes a shopper.

Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Costco Hot Finds shared about an exciting new item in the Costco bakery, just in time for pumpkin spice season. “Pumpkin spice muffin season in the Costco bakery!” they wrote.

Roast Half Duck

“Roast Half Duck is Perfection. Possibly the best thing I have ever purchased at Costco. Simple and delicious. 10/10. Anyone else tried it? I need more of it in my life,” one person wrote on Reddit. “Heat it up in the air fryer for an incredible result! the skin will be crispy and some of the fat will render off too,” another added.

Caramel Apple Strudel Bites

One Redditor shared about Caramel Apple Strudel Bites, now $8.99 for 12 in the bakery. “New, and good! Relatively decent ingredient list and conveniently sized portions. As with most bakery items, they’ll likely be even better with a quick visit to the air fryer,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie, another favorite, is also back. Costco Hot Finds shared a video of the dish. “My kitchen smells amazing! Dinner made easy! #costco,” they wrote. “These are perfect for busy weeknight dinners!! So good!”

Pumpkin Pie

Costco Buys shared that Pumpkin Pie “is BACK at Costco! A classic fall favorite…and STILL an incredible deal at Costco! 🍂 Only $5.99 for 3.6lbs! #costco #pumpkinpie #dessert,” they wrote.