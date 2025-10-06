11 Best New Costco Fall Items Hitting Shelves This Week

Can you believe it’s October already? With fall in full swing, Costco‘s aisles are stocked with many new seasonal items and recent product drops. In the past week alone, shoppers have been sharing all their Costco scores on social media, and I am having serious FOMO. If you are curious about what is happening at your local warehouse, I have the lowdown. Here are the 11 best new Costco fall items shoppers say are too good to miss.

Pretzel Coated Chicken Tenders

Costco Buys shared about Pretzel Coated Chicken Tenders. “Crispy on the outside with that crunchy pretzel coating, tender and juicy on the inside…these are SO good! 🙌🏼 Just $19.49!” they wrote.

Dubai Style Chocolate Brownies

Costco New Deals shared about a new trendy Dubai chocolate product. “New at Costco Dubai style chocolate brownies wow 👀 has anyone tried these yet? They look so rich made with the best combination ever chocolate and pistachios. Yuum!!” they wrote. According to Costco Twins, they are “the best.”

RELATED: 14 Costco Items Longtime Shoppers Say Are Must-Buys for New Members



Kirkland Signature Logo Crewneck

Costco Buys shared about a sure-to-sell-out piece of Costco merch. “Kirkland Signature Logo Crewneck at Costco! This is absolutely a MUST-HAVE for any Costco lover, which I’m assuming is most of us 😂 It’s just $19.99 #costco #crewneck,” they captioned the post. “Omg, I’ve been chasing this sweatshirt forever! I live in Philly, went to Costco and couldn’t find it anywhere 😩 Which Costco has these?” commented a follower.

New “Massive” Sand + Fog Candles

Costco New Deals shared about new Sand + Fog candles. “New Candles at Costco this week 👀 these candles are massive and only $29.99 they last a long time,” they captioned the post. The candles come in Frazier Fir, Teak Tobacco, and Ocean Mist scents. “They’re Huge and Smells really good,” Costco Buzz responded.

Purely Elizabeth Chocolate Chip Cookie Granola

Costco New Deals shared about a new cereal. “I just spotted @purely_elizabeth Chocolate Chip Cookie Granola at Costco and it’s quickly become a favorite in my house! 🍪 The clusters taste just like cookies with organic oats, almond butter, coconut sugar, and real dark chocolate chunks. ✨ It’s vegan, gluten-free, and just the right amount of sweet—and the Costco deal makes it even better… you get a 31 oz bag for only $12.99! 🤯 We’ve already been going through the bag so fast,” they wrote.

The DASH Popcorn Maker

Costco Buys shared about the DASH 5QT SmartStore® Stirring Popcorn Maker Now. “Makes 20 cups of fresh, movie-theater-style popcorn right at home! It’s super easy to use— just add oil, kernels, and press to pop! The Stirring Bar continuously circulates kernels so every single one gets popped! And it’s compatible with any size kernel. The serving lid includes a built-in measuring cup to make 4, 8, or 12 cups of popped kernels, ensuring you always cook the perfect amount and the popping bowl doubles as a serving bowl Other features include CleanCoating™ Ceramic Nonstick releases popcorn easily making cleanup a breeze. And with a SmartStore® design, all pieces nest inside the base & bowl for sleek & compact storage!”

Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle

Costco Deals shared about a new chip. Just dropped at Costco: the wildest, tastiest @Cheetos flavor mash-up yet 🌶️+🥒 @Cheetos® Flamin’ Hot® Dill Pickle flavor brings that Cheetos Crunchiness with Dill-ightfully Cheesy Heat in every bite!🔥🧀 Only $7.39 for a GIANT bag,” they wrote.

Bart’s Original Sourdough Crust Pizza

There’s a new pizza in the freezer section. Costco Does It Again shared about Bart’s Original Sourdough Crust Pizza with uncured pepperoni, sausage, and mushrooms. “Sourdough Crust Pizza 🍕,” they wrote. “Can’t wait to try it!” commented a follower.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

The Grinch Holiday Cookie Jar

Costco Hot Finds shared about The Grinch Holiday Cookie Jar. “💚🍪 This one I just love!” they wrote. “OMG those wafer cookies with coffee is DEVINE 😋 not to mention the cookie jar is beyond adorable 🥰,” commented a follower.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jack Link’s x MrBeast Mini Sticks

Costco So Obsessed shared about Jack Link’s x MrBeast Mini Sticks at Northwest Costcos. “100% Beef & Turkey Protein- The Original Protein! Around 6g per serving!” they wrote, adding that each stick is low in sugar, a good source of protein, and doesn’t have any added MSG, nitrates, or nitrites.

Coffee Mate Abuelita Mexican Hot Chocolate Creamer

Costco So Obsessed shared about a new Coffee Mate creamer. “Abuelita Mexican hot chocolate ☕️ creamer ! $5.79 @nestle,” they captioned the post. “It’s delicious,” commented a follower.