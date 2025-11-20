Some Costco items come and go without complaint. However, there are others that are so legendary that customers can’t stop talking about and buy on repeat. These staple items are regularly discussed in Costco Reddit forums and on social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, and have thousands of 5-star reviews on the Costco website. What are the items that people continue to buy, year after year? Here are 11 Costco fan favorites they can’t stop raving about.

Pasta Prima Spinach and Mozzarella Ravioli

Shoppers are obsessed with Pasta Prima Spinach and Mozzarella Ravioli. “The triangle spinach & cheese raviolis. My wife half-jokes that if I don’t have at least one bag then don’t bother coming home until I do,” writes a Redditor. “staple for our household. have you made the lazy lasagna recipe on the back?? we make a meat sauce (and i had shredded veggies in it) and it is always a hit,” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter

Don’t sleep on a pantry staple: Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter. “Kirkland peanut butter,” one person says. “The best natural peanut butter I’ve found.” Others agreed. “Same! Love it!” one said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Another item shoppers buy on repeat? Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup. I have been buying it for years, and can honestly say it’s one of the best deals at the warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt

Nutritionists and shoppers always recommend the Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt. “There is no better yogurt for protein to calories to cost than the Kirkland brand Greek yogurt,” says a shopper.

Just Bare or Kirkland Signature Chicken Nuggets

Chicken nuggets are a popular freezer item. “The Kirkland chicken breast chunk nuggets have a very similar vibe to chick-fil-a. Honestly with buying those we can’t justify going out for nuggets/tenders really (proper fried chicken is a different story thoug)” a shopper says. “Both the Just Bare (~$18/bag) and KS (~$14) chicken breast chunks are top tier and totally worth getting. The Just Bare is more expensive and has a slightly different seasoning, they’re both great and at a good price. We get the KS ones since they’re still great and cheaper. Both come out great in the air fryer!” says another.

The Chocolate Cake

Shoppers are obsessed with the Costco bakery, especially the chocolate cake. “I joined Costco after trying their chocolate cake at a party. I don’t even enjoy cake all that much but now I feel like I’m chasing a dragon and every bite I’m getting that dragon,” one person admits.

Kirkland Signature Sparkling Water

Another shopper remarks that the “Kirkland sparkling water” is always in their cart. “I may more may not have bought two 35-packs of the sparkling water today,” another says.

The Pinwheel Sandwiches in the Deli

One shopper confessed that “for me it’s the turkey/chicken pinwheels. They’re really filling, healthy and refreshing with how fresh the vegetables are.”

Motor City Pizza

“Motor City Pepperoni pizza in the freezer. If you liked the black deep dish Pizza Hut pan pizza brought to the table, you’re gonna like this pizza. Be prepared to need to do a little prep work distributing cheese and pepperoni each time, but it’s worth it. Make sure to scoop the cheese that piles up on the edges back on top. Here is an odd other reason my wife and I are big fans. If I eat pizza that we order, I eat it for like three days because of leftovers, which messes up my gut. We like how this makes two big pieces for us each, then it’s gone, no cleanup either. Then there is another pizza for when we want it another separate night. Comes out to like $3.50 a person per meal,” someone said. “I was saying to my husband ‘this tastes exactly how Pizza Hut tasted 30 years ago’ and it took me many of those pizzas to remember for some reason,” another agreed.

Frozen Dumplings

Dumplings are another hit at Costco. While Ling Ling Potstickers have been a fan favorite for decades, shoppers have found others they love. “Frozen soup dumplings,” a shopper added.

Yakisoba Kits

And, over in the deli, meal kits are also popular. “Yakisoba in the prepared foods. It’s a mandatory item as per all of my kids,” one added. “I’m shocked I had to scroll so far to see this. This is probably my favorite of the prepared foods, really easy to heat and tastes amazing. My wife and I usually get 4-6 servings out of it depending on how hungry we are, which is a steal for the price imo,” another agreed.