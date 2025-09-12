Your local Costco warehouse has thousands of products, ranging from food and drinks to diamond engagement rings and expensive watches. However, not all of them are customer favorites. So far this year, there have been a handful of items that shoppers (including myself!) can’t get enough of and buy on repeat. Here are 7 Costco finds customers are raving about in 2025.

The Apple Pie

Kirkland Signature Apple Pie is a seasonal oldie but goodie. It recently arrived back in stores and customers are thrilled. “I’m still in shock. The best apple pie of my entire life. The top crust crackled with sugar and cinnamon; the apples were juicy yet firm; and the bottom crust was buttery and flaky. This was not your typical store-bought, soggy-bottomed, mealy apple pie. It was utter perfection, and I had to share it with the world,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars Are a Best Kept Secret

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars are one of the best kept secrets in the freezer aisle. “They are so fantastic I’ve had to stop buying them. I ate one a day for like 3 months straight and unsurprisingly gained weight. The Häagen-Dazs ones are typically more expensive and taste worse in my opinion,” a shopper commented this week on Reddit. “I went through a deep depression. Ate these for weeks. They prevented me from killing myself,” a Redditor writes. “Don’t do it. Highly addictive,” another says.

And, the New Caramel Apple Strudel Is Winning People Over

The new Caramel Apple Strudel is a big hit with shoppers. “They’re actually amazing buy them with caution. Hide in a closet and consume them all to yourself. Warm one up for 15 seconds with a scoop of Kirkland Vanilla Ice Cream. Whatever you do you must try these!!” one shopper writes. “My dad has brought these to his German-speakers club meetings. He says he never gets to bring any home,” another says.

The Perfect Chick-fil-A Nugget Dupe

This year, Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks went viral, with lots of customers claiming they are better than the more expensive option, Just Bare. They are also a great dupe for Chick-fil-A nuggets at a fraction of the price, and antibiotic, hormone- and steroid-free with 16 grams of protein for a 3-ounce serving. “The Kirkland Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast are better,” one says.

Ready to Eat Chicken and Waffles

Kirkland Signature Chicken and Waffles recently arrived in the deli section, and social media has been alive with praise. “New chicken and waffles has finally landed at our @costco warehouse! Who has tried? I think it’s pretty tasty. The waffle is like a liege waffle and the chicken is slightly crispy and very tasty! The hot honey has a kick but not super hot. I would buy this again,” What’s in Your Cart wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

The Most Delicious Croissants

Costco is famous for its delicious and value-driven Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants, which are better and significantly cheaper than those at a French bakery. Crispy on the outside but delicately moist in the middle, I didn’t even have to warm mine up, even on day two. The croissants are also a serious bargain at $5.99 for a 12-pack. That is less than $0.50 each. This year, shoppers were also going wild over the Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant. “They are sooooo yummy,” one said on Instagram.

And, TikTok Viral Island Way Sorbet in Fruit Shells

Summer may be over, but TikTok viral Island Way sorbets are delicious all year long. My kids love eating them for dessert; they also make a great party item. The sorbet is delicious, and each is served in a unique natural fruit shell. Costco just got them back in stock: a new 48oz Variety 12-Pack with three of each flavor – Heavenly Coconut, Red Berry, Ruby Grapefruit, Passionate Mango, and Zesty Pomegranate.