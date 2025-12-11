Costco’s latest Insider highlights must-grab cookies, meals, and holiday party staples.

The holidays are quickly approaching, and Costco has everything you need for your celebrations. From holiday cookies and delicious breakfast items to easy-to-heat entrees, there are so many fantastic food finds in the latest Weekly Warehouse Insider. What are this week’s featured items at your local warehouse that you should pick up on your next Costco run? Here are the 7 best Costco finds from this week’s insider.

Kirkland Signature Sugar Cookies or Holiday Cookie Tray

There are so many holiday cookie options in the Costco bakery. The Kirkland Signature Christmas Sugar Cookie with Sprinkles, 24-Count is just $6.99 after $2 off through 12/28/25.. There is also the Kirkland Signature Holiday Cookie Tray if you want an assortment.

Kerrygold Reserve Cheddar

Kerrygold Reserve Cheddar, Aged 24 Months, is on major sale. Get the delicious cheddar cheese for $3.30 per package until 12/21/25. It will taste delicious on your cheese tray.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

One of the best-selling items in the freezer section is also on sale. Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, Boneless Skinless, 4 lbs, is on sale for $13.99 after $4 off through 12/17/25.

Kirkland Signature Gooey Cinnamon Rolls

One of my favorite bakery items is back in stock. Get the container of Kirkland Signature Gooey Cinnamon Rolls for $12.99. These are delicious when heated in the oven and served hot, with a creamy, cheese-like frosting.

Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate

There are even more cookies! Get Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate, Assortment, 49.4 oz, a seasonal item, for $4 off until 12/14/25. There is a limit of five.

Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon

Looking for an easy app to serve at your holiday party? Now through 12/14/25, get the “focus item,” Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon for $10.99 per pound. There are also Kirkland Signature Cold Water Lobster Tails, a seasonal item, for $26.99 per pound.

San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

As for drinks, pick up a 15-pack of San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, 25.3 fl oz. The box is $6.50 off with a limit of ten through 12/21/25.