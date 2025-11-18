Are you curious about what other Costco shoppers are buying this week? Part of my job is staying on top of the warehouse’s inventory and tracking the most popular and highly rated products in every aisle. This week, there are a handful of items that shoppers are going wild over and giving perfect 5-star ratings. What should you throw in your cart? Here are 7 Costco finds with glowing five-star reviews this week.

Creme Brulee Cake Bars

Lots of the influencers are sharing about a new item in the Costco bakery. “Run don’t walk! This is so good!! There is a crunchy layer on the bottom like a creme brulee! It’s sweet and decadent but sooo yummy!! If you like Creme brulee definitely buy this! No regrets and it will be finished in this household!” writes What’s In Your Cart. “I agree…it’s delicious!!” confirms a shopper. “It’s soo good. A must try for sure. I love the crunchy layer,” adds another.

DJ & A Shitake Mushroom Crisps

Eat with Tracy shared about DJ & A Shitake Mushroom Crisps. “Be sure to RUN to @costco to grab these mushroom crisp! Healthy, natural, and so delicious 🤍 These DJ&A Mushroom Snacks are vegan, high fiber, and made without any artificial colors or preservatives. Cooked at a low temp to lock in flavor and nutrients—plus, 50% less fat than potato chips!” she wrote. “These are some of my favorites!!!” agreed another shopper. “Omg these are actually SO good,” a second says. “Theyre sooo good im addicted,” a third says.

Noosa Yoghurt Lemon Mix-Ins

Costco Does It Again shared about the new Noosa Yoghurt Lemon Mix-Ins. “Our absolute favorite yogurt @noosayoghurt just dropped their most craveable flavor yet at select @costco stores, and you’re going to want to get in on this. The new Lemon mix-ins come in an 8-pack and serve up whole milk yoghurt atop lemon puree and are paired with shortbread pieces, sliced roasted almonds, and white chocolate chips. 🍋😋 Made with real fruit and NO artificial sweeteners, it’s as smooth, velvety, and decadent as it sounds,” they wrote. “It’s insanely good!” agreed another shopper.

Lolleez Organic Throat Soothing Pops

Just in time for cold and flu season, Costco is stocking my favorite kid-friendly medicine. “NEW PRODUCT DROP AT COSTCO! 🚨​Say hello to @eezcompany, Lolleez Organic Throat Soothing Pops for kids, and Sootheez Organic Throat Soothing Lozenges for Adults! Both are clean + delicious wellness brands helping families get through Cold & Flu season with ease — now launching in select Costco warehouses across the country!” Costco Does It Again shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract, 8 oz., 2-pack, $34.99, is a gourmet steal that shoppers are stocking up on for holiday baking. “This is the Best vanilla out there!!! Take your baked goods to the next level! This is the only vanilla flavor I’ll use!” a shopper wrote this week. “This is my second year ordering this awesome tasting Madagascar Vanilla. It has a great taste and is easy to add to recipes. I bake a lot and this is my go-to product for Vanilla. Costco’s price (2 for the price of one) beats everybody else’s pricing. Costco shipped very quickly and the items arrived in great shape. I’ll be back for more,” added another.

Ferrero Rocher, Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy

Ferrero Rocher, Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Candy, 21.2 oz, 48 Count, is another holiday favorite that gets lots of rave reviews during this time of the year. “Always the best chocolate,” a shopper wrote this week. “A staple during the holidays. Delicious flavor and individually wrapped. Always fresh!” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

The new protein-packed beef sticks are the Kirkland Signature item everyone is talking about right now. “Just hit the shelves at Costco, Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks (12-Pack). 100 calories, 0g total sugar, and 10g protein per serving,” Costco Aisles wrote. The bag is $12.99. “I really enjoy beef sticks, and have tried quite a few different ones at this point. I am always happy to see when Costco comes out with a Kirkland version of anything, but this has to be one of my favorites in a long time. The price is great, the nutrition is great, and I this the taste and quality are some of the best out there. I have been buying these over the other brands since the first try, and I hope they will stick around forever,” a shopper commented on the Costco website.