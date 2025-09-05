Attention Costco shoppers! So many new and exciting products are flooding your local warehouse’s aisles. I hopped onto social media this week to see what food, drinks, and snacks people are talking about, and found so many options. Here are 11 Costco finds shoppers say are “too good to miss” this week.

These Delicious Quiches in New Packaging

I am obsessed with La Terra Fina products, and so is Costco Deals, who shared about a delicious update to a ready-to-heat item. “Have you tried these delicious La Terra Fina quiches at Costco? And now they’re even better: La Terra Fina has reduced the plastic packaging by 75%! Same great 23 oz quiche, just with a new eco-friendly design (no more plastic dome + tray. These La Terra Fina quiches are our favorite and we always have them stocked in our fridge! They are protein-packed, convenient, and so delicious every time. Perfect for entertaining at brunch 🥂 or for those busy weeknight dinners when you need something quick, easy, and satisfying! The new quiche packaging is available nationwide now at Costco! Same quiche you love, now with less plastic packaging!” they write.

A Creamy and Delicious Alfredo Sauce

Costco Deals shared about a new pasta dish. “Costco just dropped the most authentic Alfredo you’ve ever tasted!” they wrote about Bertolli d’Italia Four Cheese Alfredo Sauce, now available in Costco clubs in the Los Angeles and Hawaii regions. Why it’s a must-try? “Made in Italy with fresh cream + Italian cheeses: Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino Romano, Fontal & Gorgonzola.”

New Pumpkin Spice Muffins in the Bakery

Costco Hot Finds shared about an exciting new item in the Costco bakery, just in time for pumpkin spice season. “Pumpkin spice muffin season in the Costco bakery!” they wrote.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

A New Protein-Packed Coffe

Costco Does It Again shared about a new protein coffee in Los Angeles, Texas, and the entire Southeast. “Super Coffee PROTEIN+ has officially arrived at @costco and it’s about to become the best part of your everyday routine. ☕️😌 This high protein coffee is a rich and creamy latte loaded with 25g of protein, only 1g of natural sugar, and only 150 calories per serving. The coffee is real, the caffeine is natural, and the taste is exactly right! Best of all, an 18-pack is just $27.99, so grab yours from a Costco near you to start your mornings off on the best foot!” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

New Breakfast Sandwiches

Costco Does It Again also shared about a new breakfast sandwich. “It’s time to upgrade your breakfast, and @costco has the perfect meal: @masondixiefoods ‘s Classic Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwiches! 🍳 Ready in just two, short microwavable minutes, these iconic handheld breakfasts are made with melty cheese, 100% natural pork sausage, and a whole fresh-cracked cage-free egg. With 17g of protein and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, it’s the perfect way to start your day,” they wrote.

Chicken Pot Pie Is Back

Costco Hot Finds shared a video of the Chicken Pot Pie back at Costco. “My kitchen smells amazing! Dinner made easy! #costco,” they wrote. “These are perfect for busy weeknight dinners!! So good!”

Pumpkin Pie Is Also Back

Costco Buys also shared that Pumpkin Pie “is BACK at Costco! A classic fall favorite…and STILL an incredible deal at Costco! 🍂 Only $5.99 for 3.6lbs! #costco #pumpkinpie #dessert,” they wrote.

A New Red Chili Thai Chicken Is Also in Stores

Costco Deals shared about a spicy new item. “Spice things up for dinner and grab this Today’s Kitchen Red Chili Thai Style Chicken now at Costco! 📍Find them now only in @costco warehouses in the Texas region. Bold flavor combinations and high-quality meats that are great for the whole family. 25 grams of protein per serving. Fully cooked, ready in 12 minutes, just heat and serve. We love the spicy kick, so try it now today!” they wrote.

Pizza with a Croissant Crust

Costco Buys is excited about Croissant Crust Pizza at Costco! “Featuring a buttery, flaky croissant crust and topped with pepperoni and sausage…this looks SO tasty! 😋 Just $14.99 for 3! #costco #pizza,” they wrote.

A New Mocha Crunch Bar Cake

Costco Hot Finds shared about another new dessert: New Mocha Crunch Bar Cake at Costco. “Ohh, this one’s new in the Costco bakery!” they wrote. “Damnnnnnn this is my love language right here,” one person commented. “The crunch is my favorite!! Oh my goodness, cannot wait to try this!! Going to get one for a party I’m having on Saturday, I have no doubt it will be a big hit!!” another added.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

A Black Bean and Roasted Corn Salad

Costco Buys shared about another La Terra Fina product, a brand new Black Bean & Roasted Corn Salad at Costco! “As a longtime fan of their dips and quiches, I couldn’t wait to try their first-ever salad, and it does not disappoint! This flavorful, colorful salad blends black beans, fire-roasted corn, bell peppers, and zesty jalapeños, all brightened with a splash of lemon juice. 😋 It’s amazing layered in tacos and quesadillas, stuffed in burritos, or as a fresh topping for a baked potato. 🙌🏻 You’ll want this refreshing salad in your fridge all week long! Available for a limited time only at Costco warehouses in TX, KS, Louisiana, and OK,” they wrote.