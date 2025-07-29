 Skip to content

7 Costco Finds ‘Worth the Membership Alone’ This Week

These seven deals offer such huge savings they justify your Costco membership.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on July 29, 2025 | 7:45 AM

If you are on the fence about whether or not a Costco membership is worth it, don’t be: At $65 a year, a membership can pay for itself in terms of savings in a single visit. This month, there are so many great deals, some of which will help you save more than the cost of a membership. Others will save you enough to put a significant dent in the investment. Here are 7 Costco finds “worth the membership alone” this week.

Rao’s Marinara Sauce

Costco

Rao’s Marinara is always on the best jarred pasta sauce lists. It is always a steal at Costco. I’ve made it no secret that it is my go-to on pasta night. Right now, they are offering an additional $3 off the already unbeatable deal on two jars, so stock up now for future pasta nights.

Jo Malone Fragrances

Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia Cologne
Costco

There are many great “online only” deals on name-brand beauty items. A 3.4 fluid ounce bottle of Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia Cologne is an additional $23 off the already unbeatable price, bringing it down to just $83.99, while the Wood Sage & Sea Salt is $22 off, or $84.99,  until August 17. Everywhere else, including Sephora, the same bottle is double, $168.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Sisley All Day All Year Essential Anti-Aging Protection

Sisley All Day All Year Essential Anti-Aging Protection
Costco

Looking for a little skincare rejuvenation? Sisley All Day All Year Essential Anti-Aging Protection is currently an additional $60 off, just $239.99 through August 17. It’s $540 elsewhere, so it’s a serious steal. “Thank you Costco for bringing this product back – been waiting over a year!! Love, love, love this moisturizer. My skin feels so subtle and looks healthy using this product – it’s a must have in my skin care regimen,” one shopper wrote.

LEGO Flower Arrangement

LEGO Flower Arrangement
Costco

Costco has some of the best deals on LEGO. This month, get the LEGO Flower Arrangement for $20 off, $79.99. The same set is $109.99 at Target. “This looks like it will be beautiful once my granddaughter completes it. Her birthday isn’t until August, but I bought it early because I was afraid that this set would become scarce as time went on. I felt lucky to have snagged it and now have it ready to give to her,” one shopper writes.

Rastelli’s Antibiotic-Free Wagyu Beef Craft Burgers

Rastelli's Antibiotic-Free Wagyu Beef Craft Burgers
Costco

Host gourmet burger night before summer’s end with the help of Rastelli’s Antibiotic-Free Wagyu Beef Craft Burgers. This pack comes with 24 burgers, a total of 8.25 pounds of meat. Right now it is $20 off, just $99.99. One shopper calls it the “best tasting burger” on the market. “The beef has amazing taste. It is easy to grill straight from frozen making it very convenient. The quality of beef is outstanding.”

Uber Gift Cards

Costco

Costco is the best place to save on gift cards. If you use Uber for food delivery or rides, don’t miss the fantastic deal at Costco. $100 Uber Gift Cards (two $50 cards), which can be used for transportation via Uber or to order food on the Uber Eats app, are just $79.99. That is a $20 savings, or $40 per card.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Single Serve Pods

Peet's Coffee Major Dickason's Blend Single Serve Pods
Costco

If you use coffee pods, stock up on this 75-count pack of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Single Serve Pods, $8 off through August 17. “The flavor and depth of this coffee is something this household absolutely loves. Pod after pod it doesn’t disappoint. And for this price, the number of pods you get is simply the best deal!” writes one shopper.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • 6 Yogurt Brands With the Lowest-Quality Ingredients

    6 Yogurt Brands With Low Quality Ingredients

  • Costco Membership

    7 Costco Finds 'Worth the Membership Alone'

  • TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 31, 2014: Different brands of yogurt on shelves in a supermarket. Yogurt is nutritionally rich in protein, calcium, riboflavin, vitamin B6 and vitamin B12.

    6 Yogurt Brands With Bad Ingredients

  • Costco Luxury

    7 Costco Items That are "Luxury for Less"

  • Kraft Just Dropped a Wild New Mac and Cheese Flavor 

    Kraft Just Dropped a Wild New Mac and Cheese 

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.