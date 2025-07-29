If you are on the fence about whether or not a Costco membership is worth it, don’t be: At $65 a year, a membership can pay for itself in terms of savings in a single visit. This month, there are so many great deals, some of which will help you save more than the cost of a membership. Others will save you enough to put a significant dent in the investment. Here are 7 Costco finds “worth the membership alone” this week.

Rao’s Marinara Sauce

Rao’s Marinara is always on the best jarred pasta sauce lists. It is always a steal at Costco. I’ve made it no secret that it is my go-to on pasta night. Right now, they are offering an additional $3 off the already unbeatable deal on two jars, so stock up now for future pasta nights.

Jo Malone Fragrances

There are many great “online only” deals on name-brand beauty items. A 3.4 fluid ounce bottle of Jo Malone English Pear and Freesia Cologne is an additional $23 off the already unbeatable price, bringing it down to just $83.99, while the Wood Sage & Sea Salt is $22 off, or $84.99, until August 17. Everywhere else, including Sephora, the same bottle is double, $168.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sisley All Day All Year Essential Anti-Aging Protection

Looking for a little skincare rejuvenation? Sisley All Day All Year Essential Anti-Aging Protection is currently an additional $60 off, just $239.99 through August 17. It’s $540 elsewhere, so it’s a serious steal. “Thank you Costco for bringing this product back – been waiting over a year!! Love, love, love this moisturizer. My skin feels so subtle and looks healthy using this product – it’s a must have in my skin care regimen,” one shopper wrote.

LEGO Flower Arrangement

Costco has some of the best deals on LEGO. This month, get the LEGO Flower Arrangement for $20 off, $79.99. The same set is $109.99 at Target. “This looks like it will be beautiful once my granddaughter completes it. Her birthday isn’t until August, but I bought it early because I was afraid that this set would become scarce as time went on. I felt lucky to have snagged it and now have it ready to give to her,” one shopper writes.

Rastelli’s Antibiotic-Free Wagyu Beef Craft Burgers

Host gourmet burger night before summer’s end with the help of Rastelli’s Antibiotic-Free Wagyu Beef Craft Burgers. This pack comes with 24 burgers, a total of 8.25 pounds of meat. Right now it is $20 off, just $99.99. One shopper calls it the “best tasting burger” on the market. “The beef has amazing taste. It is easy to grill straight from frozen making it very convenient. The quality of beef is outstanding.”

Uber Gift Cards

Costco is the best place to save on gift cards. If you use Uber for food delivery or rides, don’t miss the fantastic deal at Costco. $100 Uber Gift Cards (two $50 cards), which can be used for transportation via Uber or to order food on the Uber Eats app, are just $79.99. That is a $20 savings, or $40 per card.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Single Serve Pods

If you use coffee pods, stock up on this 75-count pack of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Single Serve Pods, $8 off through August 17. “The flavor and depth of this coffee is something this household absolutely loves. Pod after pod it doesn’t disappoint. And for this price, the number of pods you get is simply the best deal!” writes one shopper.