Costco Food Court Fans “Disappointed” by New Menu Item

Costco food is legendary. Of course, it is home to the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo and larger-than-life slices of pizza, but there are many other crowd-pleasing menu items, including smoothies, salads, and coffee drinks. This week, members noticed a new item on the menu—a Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad. Early reviews are in and fans are divided.

According to the food court menu, the salad is made with rotisserie chicken, romaine blend, cherry tomatoes, bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, and peppercorn ranch dressing. It costs $7.99 and has 840 calories per serving.

This week, a Redditor shared about the new menu item. “Has anyone tried the new rotisserie chicken chef salad in the food court yet?” they asked in a post.

“”It’s not great- the chicken in it is more like canned chicken than rotisserie chicken,” a person said. “Oh no, that makes me wonder if they use that compressed bagged rotisserie chicken they sell. That stuff was so disappointing and did taste like canned chicken,” another commented. “That’s 100% what they use for this product. It’s also a rule in the deli last I heard that’s the chicken they have to use on any product that doesn’t have a cooking step after purchase. So they can use chicken that’s harvested in store in the Alfredo and the enchilada bakes, but the chicken salad they make in the deli has to use the vacuum packed stuff,” a third chimed in.

However, others enjoyed the new item. “Someone bought me one, and I went back 2 days later to buy another. I am not a salad person, but I love this dressing. I wish I knew what company makes the Peppercorn Ranch dressing. I don’t know why but it’s different and much better than regular ranch,” they said.

One thing people agree on: The salad is huge. “Best thing at the regular food court. Easily 2-3 servings for the price. I wish it used less packaging somehow. It’s packed like a Lego set, bags and bags of toppings,” another said. “It’s fine. But it’s entirely way too big for one person. It could be half size for half the price and would probably sell better. Also the chicken is in giant chunks and somewhat annoying to have to cut it all up,” one said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“I had some for dinner tonight. Will have some more tomorrow for lunch. The croutons are garlicky but not over powering. Bacon is a nice touch. No complaints from me,” someone else commented.

There are already repeat customers. “I really enjoy it. I’ve had it the last 5-6 times I’ve been to Costco,” another said.