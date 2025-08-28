7 Costco Items Shoppers Call as Yummy as Fast Food

Costco is the best place to shop for groceries and household essentials. The warehouse is home to so many foods that taste better than homemade, your favorite sit-down restaurant, and your go-to fast food joint. Out of all the products in the freezer section and throughout the store, some items can fulfil your fast food cravings better than others. Here are 7 Costco items shoppers call “better than fast food.”

Just Bare Nuggets Are Basically Chick-fil-A

If you like Chick-fil-A, you can recreate the trademark meal at home with an amazing freezer find. “Recently discovered Just Bare chicken. Air fry it and it’s better than a fresh delivery of Chick-fil-A nuggets,” declares one Redditor. Costco even sells a two-pack of Chick-fil-A sauce to dip the nuggets in.

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches Are a Starbucks Dupe

Many shoppers who are fans of Starbucks breakfast sandwiches claim that Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches are better. Reddit posts are dedicated to Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches, applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese served on a spiral buttered croissant. “The bacon is surprisingly amazing and so is the bun,” one person commented. “They are knock off of the Starbucks one,” says another. “I just got these the other day and they are 100% 10/10 in the air fryer,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries Are Crispier Than McDonald’s

Who needs McDonald’s or Buger King fries when a better option is sitting in the freezer section of Costco. Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries, a newer item, has become a fast favorite among shoppers, with people claiming they are better than Ore Ida. “We bought some and they’re pretty good. They remind me of the Lamb Weston hand cut freezer fries,” one shopper on Reddit confirmed. “Thicker cut and potato forward. I love them bought instead of the ore ida and won’t be going back as long as they sell them,” another added.

Bubba Burgers Are Tastier Than the Drive-Thru

Instead of eating a fast food burger, pick up a box of Bubba Burgers, which have “nothing but the good stuff” in them. “One flavor packed ingredient, with no fillers or artificial ingredients, that’s specially ground and flash frozen to lock in that juicy flavor. Delicious and quick-prep option for busy families with no messy raw meat on your hands. Tastes amazing straight from the freezer to the grill for all to enjoy. Enjoy high quality beef ready when you are and add BUBBA burgers to your Costco cart today!” Costco Hot Finds wrote in aq post.

Red’s Burritos Are a Better-For-You Option Than Taco Bell

Many shoppers swear that Red’s burritos, including Carne Asada and breakfast burritos, are better than any Mexican drive-thru. “It’s genuinely good. I like it more than some burritos I had here in socal,” one shopper writes. “Red’s are amazing. Their bean and cheese is my favorite,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Anything From the Food Court

The Costco food court is a much cheaper alternative than any fast food restaurant. Eat a gooey slice of pizza for just $1.99. Instead of hitting Smoothie King, get a fruit smoothie for $2.99, a bargain in comparison. Or, there is always the hot dog and soda combo, a whole lot cheaper than Nathan’s Hot Dogs.

Kirkland Signature Egg Bites Are a Spot-On Dupe for Starbucks

Another Starbucks dupe? The Costco-branded egg bites. “The KS egg bites are fantastic when cooked in the air fryer! Yum!” one person says. “I finished one box in a week, so when I went back I got two boxes. Finished the first of those two boxes,” another added. “They really are good, especially in the air fryer!” According to another shopper, they might actually be the same bites you get at Starbucks. “The KS egg bites replaced the Starbucks ones. I’m pretty sure they just went to Starbucks supplier and bought them from there and white labeled it as KS. They taste the same,” one suggested.