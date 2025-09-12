Football season is here. Whether you prefer college football, the NFL, or your local high school games, there is lots of fun to be had this season watching the good ol’ American pastime sport at home, in stadiums, or at your local football field. Costco is here for all your fall sports needs, from tail-gating essentials to at-home football party items. Here are the 7 best Costco finds for football season.

NCAA 26-can Backpack Cooler

If college football is your jam, order this NCAA 26-can Backpack Cooler, which is $69.99, including shipping and handling. It features a leafproof liner, six accessory pockets, a portable bottle opener, cushioned straps, and five insulated compartments. “Well made cooler backpack. Has different compartments for storage. I can definitely use this for the pool/beach or to have a picnic with the family,” one shopper writes.

Domino’s Gift Cards for 25 Percent Off

If you watch the game at home, Costco has you covered with restaurant gift cards. Getty four Domino’s $25 eGift Cards ($100 Value) for $74.99. “This is a great deal! We get Domino’s once or twice a month, and these gift cards are great to have,” one shopper writes.

A Folding Wagon for Tailgating

This Mac Sports XL Folding Wagon with Brakes, $106.99, is perfect for tailgating. “I am obsessed. After extensively researching $400-600 wagons, I ended up going with this one due to its light weight, positive reviews, and noted durability. It did not disappoint! Used this wagon at a 100+ acre park for Easter and it was amazing. Light weight, easy to fold, and able to hold all of my items (and kids) for the day. With the extended handle, it was easy to pull along. This is my new favorite product that I will be recommending to all my friends,” writes a shopper. “This is our fourth wagon from Costco, and this is the best one so far! The handle doesn’t slam in the ground anymore, there are brakes, sturdier frame and zippered inside pocket and a zippered down side for long items to lay flat,” another adds.

Stadium Chairs

Shoppers love Cascade Mountain Tech Padded Stadium Seat, sold as a 2-pack for $71.99. “Best Stadium Seat,” writes a shopper. “We love this stadium seat! We have purchased seats before, but this is by far a better seat. It is very sturdy, well padded and comfortable. The product is well made and we are anticipating that it will hold up for a long time with our baseball and basketball seasons ahead. We highly recommend stadium seat!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Portable Ninja Blenders

Who says you can’t drink your favorite frozen drinks while tailgating? Ninja Blast Personal Blender, 2-pack, comes with two compact blenders. “These Ninja blenders are great. I’m really impressed with how smooth it blends fruits and veggies. I like that they are wireless. It’s nice that the blender jar doubles as a glass so I have only one thing to wash. It’s compact and I don’t have to drag out the Vitamix for one smoothie,” writes a shopper. “This has worked perfectly for what I need it to do! I travel often (flight attendant) and I use this to make my morning smoothies, it crushes frozen fruit and ice. At home I use the Vitamix blender for the heavier blending,” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Chinet Big Red Cups

No football party is complete without Kirkland Signature Chinet Big Red Cups. Costco sells a pack of 240 for $13.59 online or less in the store. “Best cups for beer drinkers,” writes a shopper. “I have always purchased Costco’s Big Red Cups. My husband often has jam sessions at our house and the guys always bring beer. The cups are sturdy, a good size for beer, and Costco prices are the best.” Another maintains the cup is “as iconic as the golden arches,” in their 5-star review. “Have been using these for YEARS, they’re indispensable around our house for everything from parties to every day use outdoors or in place of plastic water bottles for the car or for when there’s a bunch of people working on the house…. love them.”

And, This “Amazing” 98″ TCL Flatscreen Television

“Go big or go home” is most definitely the case when watching football on television. If you are ready to supersize your screen, Costco runs a promo on TCL 98″ Class – QM6 Pro Series – 4K UHD QD-Mini LED Smart TV, $1,799.99 through September 21. It also includes Allstate 3-year protection plan bundle for 5 years of total coverage and is part of Costco Direct savings. “Amazing picture quality,” writes a shopper. “I was hesitant about buying this TV as I was waiting for Costco to carry the Samsung Q80C. I’ve had the TCL TV now for about six weeks and I must say I am extremely satisfied and happy with my purchase. The TV has an incredible picture better than my last Samsung 65 inch QLED by far. As crazy as it sounds I was also concerned that such a lower price TV could not be of high-quality. Clearly, that is not the case. I am extremely impressed with the TV and the picture is amazing. If you’re considering it, my recommendation is to buy it.”