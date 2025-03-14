7 Costco Frozen Foods That Shoppers Say 'Taste Just Like Homemade'

Costco's extensive frozen food section is one of the best things about the store—some of the products, like the Motor City pizza or the Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie are fan-favorites for good reason. For many shoppers, certain food items are must-haves for offering comforting and versatile options, and taste like simple, nourishing creations rather than typical fast food or frozen meals. These items are not only great by themselves but work well being adapted into other recipes. Here are seven Costco frozen foods shoppers say taste like home cooking.

Kirkland Lasagna

The Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna is a must-have, shoppers say. "I like cooking. I've only made lasagna a few times and just gave up on mastering it because of how long it takes to make fresh vs how good Costco frozen one is," one Redditor explained. "There are very few prepared meals where the frozen version is very close to the taste of the fresh version, this lasagna is one of them."

Synear's Pork Soup Dumplings

Costco shoppers love the Synear's Pork Soup Dumplings, and say they taste like the real thing. "Just want to add my two cents as well. These are phenomenal for a frozen soup dumpling," one Redditor said. "There was a home-style dumpling place in Pasadena called Shandong Dumplings and while this may not come close, but it very much so reminds me of it. Will be buying these for the foreseeable future.

Birds Eye Garlic Chicken

Costco shoppers love the taste of the Birds Eye Garlic Chicken. "The big bag of Birdseye Garlic Chicken. Has big chunks of chicken, pasta, broccoli etc. Delicious and cooks up on the stove in just minutes," one customer said. "I bought a bag of Bird's Eye garlic chicken at Costco and it has become my go to when I don't have the energy to cook," another said. "It was on sale for $7.39 for a 4 pound bag. (The full price is $10.69.) This is SUCH an easy dinner that we can all enjoy and since it's frozen it makes the perfect backup meal."

Normandy-Style Vegetable Blend

The Kirkland Signature Normandy-Style Vegetable Blend is another hit with shoppers who love its homey, simple flavors and fresh taste. "Salt, garlic powder, black pepper. Coat lightly in olive oil and roast/bake in oven until somewhat browned. Dash parmesan on top and salt further to taste. Also paprika. If that's too long to wait, grill them, or flash sautee them with mushrooms and a pat of (real) butter," one Redditor suggested as a way of elevating the vegetables. "I buy these all the time, a staple. I usually just put lemon juice on them and love them like that. I will also mix them with any chopped up protein I am having," another suggested.

Eggland's Best Three Cheese Frozen Omelets

The Eggland's Best Three Cheese Frozen Omelets are ideal for a breakfast that tastes home-made, shoppers say. "Eggland's Best Omelettes. Very quick breakfast on hectic mornings. Eat as is, top with avocado, salsa, etc., or shove into a tortilla or other bread. Grab some fruit," one Redditor shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Italian-style Meatballs

Costco's Kirkland Signature Italian-style Meatballs are a huge hit with members, who rave about the quality and taste. "These are my go to for instant pot pasta! Put them in frozen (on the bottom), the pasta, sauce, water (enough to cover the pasta, don't mix or stir), 8 minutes quick release and voila!" one Redditor shared. "Had these last night! I love them for my 'I don't feel like cooking' nights because I throw some Rao's that I dress up with fresh Ingredients and boil noodles. Done," another said.

PuraVida Fire Roasted Primavera Mistura

The PuraVida Fire Roasted Primavera Mistura vegetables are perfect for making quick, healthy meals. "I add a little ranch dressing to them, but they would be great without it. These can both be microwaved (or cooked on the stovetop) for a quick, healthy meal," one Redditor said. Other shoppers love to use the veggies as a base for their own home-cooked recipes.