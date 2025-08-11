11 Costco Groceries That Give You Maximum Value

Costco is an excellent resource for getting the most bang for your buck. In addition to the warehouse’s unbelievable sales at any given time, its everyday prices are unbeatable for many grocery items, ranging from milk and eggs to produce and meats. Not sure what to shop for at Costco to save big? Here are 11 Costco groceries that give you the most for your money.

Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano

Costco is home to many gourmet cheese options, including Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano, which is so good and shockingly cheap. “Not shredded, just the block. So much cheaper than the grocery store and still the ‘real deal’ good stuff,” one person writes. “I got one of those rotary grinders and use that parm now and it’s saved me so much money. The block of cheese is expensive initially but it lasts forever just shredding off a little at a time,” another agrees. I personally prefer the container of shredded parm.

Fruit

If you are a fruit eater, most Costco prices are unbeatable. “Bananas are only $0.50/lb when bought from Costco, so practically free. They provide potassium that will help you stay healthy if you are eating a simple diet. Citrus fruits, like oranges or clementines, are also very cheap per pound, you just have to buy several pounds. If you eat a banana and an orange every day, you’ll generally be healthier than if you don’t,” one shopper wrote.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Eggs

I always stock up on eggs at Costco, especially the organic brown. “Eggs are much cheaper from Costco than elsewhere, since the smallest amount you can buy is 2 dozen. If that’s not too many to keep around, then you can easily hard boil eggs almost anywhere for a portable, high-protein snack,” a shopper said.

Baby Spinach and Other Lettuce

Get your greens at Costco. A one-pound container of organic spinach cost $4.29 at my local warehouse and can be used for salads, sautéing, and smoothie making. While bagged lettuce is clearly more convenient, Romaine lettuce is a better deal at the warehouse. Six lettuce heads for just $4.39? Who can pass up a produce buy like that?

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Shoppers swear that Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup is one of the best deals at the store. “Maple syrup! Could never justify the price pre-Costco, now I’ll never buy fake syrup ever again,” one says. “My grandkids love the organic pure maple syrup~ they rebel against the ‘fake’ syrup that mom buys at home,” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Water

Another must-buy item at Costco? 40 bottles of Kirkland Signature purified water for $3.99. If you do the math, that is just 0.10 cents a bottle, and you aren’t going to find a better deal in town!

Frozen Pizza or Food Court Pizza

According to shoppers, Costco frozen pizza is a great deal, “so much cheaper than supermarket pizza,” writes one. Shoppers like the traditional KS option and the guten-free. “The Kirkland Cauliflower crust Supreme pizza is probably the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” someone adds. Another recommends ordering a whole pizza at the food court. “Call in an order when you get to the store, do your shopping, and pick it up on your way out. When you get home, cover each piece in plastic wrap and freeze. If you can’t make it home for lunch on busy days, one of these frozen slices is an easy packed lunch – put it in a lunchbox or just wrap it in a few paper towels and stick it in your backpack. Microwave for 1-2 min when lunchtime comes around, and instant lunch.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Milk

It’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $5 anywhere. However, you can stock up for $4.94 a gallon at Costco. I usually buy the 3-pack of reduced-fat Kirkland Signature milk, but there are many options, all of them cheaper than other stores I shop at.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Snacks

All sorts of snacks are available at Costco, and sweet or savory, they have one thing in common: They are much cheaper than your local grocery store. I always stock up on individually bagged snacks, like Goldfish, cookies, pretzels, anything my kids are into at the moment.

Salt

Head to Costco to stock up on salt! A 3.31-pound box of Morton Kosher Salt costs just $2.89 and is perfect for everything from brining meat to pickling veggies. You can also pick up a box of iodized salt for just $1.49 and sea salt for $3.39.

Rotisserie Chicken

Costco’s famously cheap rotisserie chicken is why some people join the warehouse. I have never seen a bigger or juicier chicken for $5. “You absolutely can not go wrong with the rotisserie chicken its probably one of the greatest food deals of all time. I used to get a couple at a time and turn them into a couple of weeks’ worth of meal prep,” one notes.