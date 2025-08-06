11 Best Kirkland Groceries Hitting Costco Shelves Right Now

Sure, Costco sells lots of name-brand groceries, food, and household goods included. However, the in-warehouse brand, Kirkland Signature, is much cheaper – and oftentimes, better – than the competition. While you might want to skip some KS products (batteries included), a handful of Kirkland products are all the rage. Here are 11 Costco groceries shoppers say are “better than namebrand.”

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Many shoppers say Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are better than Just Bare. Like the name brand, they are antibiotic, hormone- and steroid-free and 16 grams of protein for a 3-ounce serving has 16 grams of protein. The biggest difference is the price. “The Kirkland Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast are better,” one says. “I think the Kirkland’s nuggets are Chick-fil-A nuggets. I love them either way,” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Cranberry Juice

Costco shoppers highly recommend Costco’s Kirkland Signature Cranberry Juice, and Ocean Spray devotees can relax. The Costco version is actually made by Ocean Spray, which is clearly stated on the label.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is better than any name brands, per shoppers. Sourced from olives grown organically throughout the Mediterranean region of Europe, the traditional is one of the warehouse’s most popular products, but there is usually a seasonal option available that customers love. “Very good olive oil. It’s worth the price and I think it should be rated higher than other well known olive oils,” one shopper says.

Kirkland Signature Green Tea

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Green Tea is another one of the man KS products actually made by a name brand. The authentic Japanese tea is made by Ito En, a Japanese company founded in the 1960s. “I’ve been drinking this tea for a long time now and am so glad that Costco continues to sell them. I have tried many brands and can honestly say these are by far the best – quality, taste and cost!” says one shopper.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup is one of the top ten items in the warehouse, per shoppers. Multiple Reddit feeds are filled with shoppers who maintain that that the syrup is a fantastic deal compared to other stores. “Used to buy my organic pure maple syrup at the farmer’s market directly from the farmer. Average cost was $8 for 8oz. This product from Costco is just as good at a fraction of the price,” one shopper writes. “I love this syrup – we typically drive 45 minutes one way to Costco just to get this. Great price. Great taste. And organic!” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Oxi Powder

Kirkland Signature Oxi Powder is a laundry room essentials. “Their version of oxi-clean is what oxi-clean used to be. It is much, much better at removing stains than the current version of oxiclean,” one person says. “And roughly half the price,” another adds.

Organic Kirkland Brand Peanut Butter

“The Organic Kirkland Brand Peanut Butter beats EVERY other one on the market in terms of taste and minimal ingredients. It’s magical peanuts they are using in that jar,” one shopper says. “Their peanut butter came to mind first. I have tried at least a dozen other peanut butters, and 100% agree that Kirkland owns the floor. I firmly agree they have to be using some sort of magic,” another maintains.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

According to many shoppers, Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is more delicious than name brand options. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one highly liked comment reads. The creamy ice cream is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another r said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Pesto

Kirkland Signature Pesto is “hands down” as “good as any other you’d find at the supermarket,” states a fan. It is “actually better because it’s not shelf stable, so no preservatives,” and “a larger quantity” for a cheaper price, they add. Another shopper claims that the jar of pesto “a deal and very versatile. Add in some cherry tomatoes and cubed fresh mozzarella to give it a little pop. Serve warm, or bring chilled to a summer potluck.” I’ve had store bought pesto in the past and hated it. But Kirkland’s is delicious,” says a third.

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries

According to fans, Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries are better than Ore Ida or other name brands. “We bought some and they’re pretty good. They remind me of the Lamb Weston hand cut freezer fries,” one shopper on Reddit confirmed. “Thicker cut and potato forward. I love them bought instead of the ore ida and won’t be going back as long as they sell them,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Unscented Kitchen Trash Bags

Kirkland Signature Unscented Kitchen Trash Bags are another must-buy. “These trash bags and the KS paper towels are top tier value,” one person said. “Their bags rock. I’ve ordered different bags in desperation a few times and wow they all suck,” another adds.