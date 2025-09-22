 Skip to content

7 Costco Items a Chef Always Buys

A chef reveals the Costco groceries he always stocks up on for meals and entertaining.
Costco is the most amazing experience on the planet, especially if you are a foodie. The warehouse is home to so many amazing products, ranging from the finest cuts of meat to gourmet cheese, bakery-worthy desserts, and ready-to-heat meals. Even chefs shop at Costco. We asked Jon Eyer, VP Food and Beverage Culinary at Great Wolf Resorts, to reveal his must-buys at the warehouse. Here are 7 Costco groceries a chef always buys.

Paper Towels

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels
Costco

Paper towels are always the first item Eyer throws in his cart, “because most chefs use them more than the rest of us!” he says.

Humboldt Fog Goat Cheese from Cypress Grove

Humboldt Fog Goat Cheese from Cypress Grove
Cypress Grove

Don’t walk past the cheese aisle at Costco without checking out Humboldt Fog Goat Cheese from Cypress Grove. “This is great to have around for salads,” says Eyer. “It pairs well with Fosters pickled vegetables & Firehook crackers (listed below).”

Prime Rib

Rastelli's USDA Choice Boneless Black Angus Prime Rib Roast
Costco

The meat department is also one of Eyer’s stops. He is a big fan of the Prime Rib. “I generally purchase my meat at Costco because of the great price and quality. The Prime Rib limited-time menu offering at Great Wolf Lodge came as a result of me shopping for Prime Rib at Costco,” he says.

Salmon Lox

Foppen Norwegian Smoked Salmon Slices
Costco

He also buys the Salmon Lox. “I love the three flavors: traditional, dill & pepper. Funny, but I have never tried the mustard dill sauce that comes with it,” he says.

Firehook Crackers

Firehook Crackers
Costco

Eyer is a fan of the Firehook crackers. “Great to have around, and they stay fresh longer even in humid climates. I like the classic sea salt,” he says.

Fosters Pickled Vegetables

Fosters Pickled Vegetables
Costco

Fosters’ pickled vegetables are another go-to item. “These are a new item at our nearest store. The pack includes carrots, green beans & asparagus,” he says.

Bird Rock Whole Bean Coffee

Bird Rock Whole Bean Coffee
Costco

Chefs also buy coffee at Costco. His favorite is Bird Rock Whole Bean Coffee. “Costco is great at supporting local when possible, and it’s great coffee,” he notes.

Pine Nuts

Kirkland Signature Organic Pine Nuts
Costco

Pine Nuts, which can be ground into pesto or tossed in a salad, are a great deal at Costco. “Simply said, you just can’t beat the price on this item,” says Eyer.

Lemons

Costco lemons
Costco

Costco is the perfect place to stock up on lemons. Eyer buys the 2.5-pound bag. “I keep a few whole in the pantry, and the rest I juice and zest. I keep this in the freezer; it’s great for marinades, vinaigrette, etc.”

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more about Leah
