7 Costco Items a Chef Always Buys

Costco is the most amazing experience on the planet, especially if you are a foodie. The warehouse is home to so many amazing products, ranging from the finest cuts of meat to gourmet cheese, bakery-worthy desserts, and ready-to-heat meals. Even chefs shop at Costco. We asked Jon Eyer, VP Food and Beverage Culinary at Great Wolf Resorts, to reveal his must-buys at the warehouse. Here are 7 Costco groceries a chef always buys.

Paper Towels

Paper towels are always the first item Eyer throws in his cart, “because most chefs use them more than the rest of us!” he says.

Humboldt Fog Goat Cheese from Cypress Grove

Don’t walk past the cheese aisle at Costco without checking out Humboldt Fog Goat Cheese from Cypress Grove. “This is great to have around for salads,” says Eyer. “It pairs well with Fosters pickled vegetables & Firehook crackers (listed below).”

Prime Rib

The meat department is also one of Eyer’s stops. He is a big fan of the Prime Rib. “I generally purchase my meat at Costco because of the great price and quality. The Prime Rib limited-time menu offering at Great Wolf Lodge came as a result of me shopping for Prime Rib at Costco,” he says.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Salmon Lox

He also buys the Salmon Lox. “I love the three flavors: traditional, dill & pepper. Funny, but I have never tried the mustard dill sauce that comes with it,” he says.

Firehook Crackers

Eyer is a fan of the Firehook crackers. “Great to have around, and they stay fresh longer even in humid climates. I like the classic sea salt,” he says.

Fosters Pickled Vegetables

Fosters’ pickled vegetables are another go-to item. “These are a new item at our nearest store. The pack includes carrots, green beans & asparagus,” he says.

Bird Rock Whole Bean Coffee

Chefs also buy coffee at Costco. His favorite is Bird Rock Whole Bean Coffee. “Costco is great at supporting local when possible, and it’s great coffee,” he notes.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Pine Nuts

Pine Nuts, which can be ground into pesto or tossed in a salad, are a great deal at Costco. “Simply said, you just can’t beat the price on this item,” says Eyer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lemons

Costco is the perfect place to stock up on lemons. Eyer buys the 2.5-pound bag. “I keep a few whole in the pantry, and the rest I juice and zest. I keep this in the freezer; it’s great for marinades, vinaigrette, etc.”