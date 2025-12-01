There are endless grocery choices at your local Costco warehouse and on the website, but not all of them have near-perfect reviews. From pantry finds to seasonal favorites, there are a handful of products that are currently getting 5-star reviews from happy customers – and some are even on major sale. What should you buy right now? Here are the 7 best Costco groceries with five-star shopper ratings this month.

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract, 8 oz., 2-pack, $49.99, is a gourmet steal shoppers are stocking up on for holiday baking. “This is the Best vanilla out there!!! Take your baked goods to the next level! This is the only vanilla flavor I’ll use!” a shopper wrote this week. “This is my second year ordering this awesome tasting Madagascar Vanilla. It has a great taste and is easy to add to recipes. I bake a lot and this is my go-to product for Vanilla. Costco’s price (2 for the price of one) beats everybody else’s pricing. Costco shipped very quickly and the items arrived in great shape. I’ll be back for more,” added another.

Rastelli’s Connoisseur Gift Crate

Shopping for a carnivore? Rastelli’s Connoisseur Gift Crate, usually $159.99, is a carefully curated selection of high-quality meats, cheeses, chocolates, crackers, and accoutrements, gourmet enough for serious foodies. Currently, it is a whopping $60 off, on sale for $99.99. Ships in three to five days via UPS 3-5 Day. “Definitely worth it for a gathering,” writes a 5-star shopper. “With a great selection of cheeses and salami, plus great crackers and spreads we were able to just showcase it’s quality by creating a enviable spread for the holidays.”

Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs

Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs, 12 Links, 1.5 lbs, 3-count, is a repeat buy. “Good dogs. We like that they are all beef. None of that gritty chicken and pork junk in them,” writes a 5-star shopper. “So perfect. They are so much better then other brands,” adds another.

WestEnd Cuisine Grilled Chicken Skewers, Mediterranean Style

WestEnd Cuisine Grilled Chicken Skewers, Mediterranean Style, 2 oz, 14-count, are another longtime favorite of Costco shoppers. "These skewers are delicious!!!!!!!!!! The chicken is cut in a perfect size, and they are all white meat with no fat. We heat them in the microwave and my husband likes to use some teriyaki sauce when he eats them. We also have some pita bread and hummus with them. It makes a delicious meal," writes one.

Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto

Even chefs and foodies approve of Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto, 22 oz. “We love Costco Basil Pesto. We’ve tried other brands but nothing beats this version. We have even made it ourselves at home and we thought it was comparable to Costco’s Pesto. However, it took us several trips to the grocery store and probably over an hour in the kitchen to make it. With Costco’s Pesto, we pick it up and usually start eating it for dinner that night. We’ve had pesto all over the world and it is very good when it is fresh. However, this is the best pesto in a jar we’ve ever had. You won’t be disappointed,” writes one 5-star shopper.

Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus

Shoppers are also obsessed with these Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus, 2.5 oz, 20-count, single-serve packages of the Greek dip. “Delicious, and good for you. I like to dip my carrots and celery in the little cup,” writes one. “Omg, this is the best tasting hummus I’ve ever had. Love it, incredible taste,” adds another.

Amylu Chicken Meatballs, Cranberry & Jalapeno

Amylu Chicken Meatballs, Cranberry & Jalapeno, are a great seasonal protein that shoppers are obsessed with. “Health and nutritious chicken meatballs made more flavorful with cranberries and jalapenos. Good as a snacking meatball by itself, or with pasta sauce over spaghetti/penne, or to go with rice and steamed vegetables such as broccoli,” writes a shopper. “These are delicious! We heated them on the stove with some raspberry chipotle sauce, and they were the first things gone on our appetizer plate. Worried they were only in stores for the holidays, because can’t find them,” adds another.