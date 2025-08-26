I love Costco for all the cheap staples, like eggs, chicken breast, and organic milk. But it’s also my go-to store for stocking up on gourmet groceries that taste like they are super expensive but surprisingly affordable. From cheese shop-worthy cheeses to delectable desserts and vanilla extract that costs double at Williams Sonoma, here are 7 Costco groceries that taste way more expensive than they are.

Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano

Costco is a great place to shop for gourmet cheese on a budget. Shoppers swear that Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano is the best on a budget. “Not shredded, just the block. So much cheaper than the grocery store and still the ‘real deal’ good stuff,” one person writes. “I got one of those rotary grinders and use that parm now and it’s saved me so much money. The block of cheese is expensive initially but it lasts forever just shredding off a little at a time,” another agrees. If you don’t want to shred your own, I am a big fan of the pre-shredded version.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup is a high-value item that I always keep in my fridge. “Maple syrup! Could never justify the price pre-Costco, now I’ll never buy fake syrup ever again,” one says. “My grandkids love the organic pure maple syrup~ they rebel against the ‘fake’ syrup that mom buys at home,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Island Way 48oz Variety 12-Pack

The TikTok viral Island Way sorbets are always crowd pleasers with kids and adults alike. The sorbet is delicious, and each is served in a unique natural fruit shell, eliminating the need for an additional bowl. Costco sells a 48oz Variety 12-Pack with three of each flavor – Heavenly Coconut, Red Berry, Ruby Grapefruit, Passionate Mango, and Zesty Pomegranate.

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

If you want to fake a home-cooked meal, pick up a Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna tray in the freezer section. It tastes just like homemade lasagna. “The top was a mound of cheese and sauce with sausage poking through,” our reviewer says, adding that it tastes “far better than your average frozen lasagna, and it’s made with choice ground beef, sausage, real cheese, and tomatoes.” The only con? It takes over an hour to cook.

Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp

Another fan favorite in the Costco freezer section is the Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp, “a nice golden coating with visible pieces of coconut with the tails poking out. Put these on a nice platter and they are ready for any guests coming over,” our reviewer writes. “I didn’t have high expectations, but these coconut shrimp were my favorite. They were crunchy and a bit sweet from the coconut, and the shrimp had the consistency you wanted: firm but not tough. They weren’t fishy-tasting.”

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract is one of the finest vanilla extracts in the world, and Costco sells a two-pack of 8 oz. bottles for $39.99, or $20 each right now after $10 off. Over at Williams Sonoma, the same set of two will cost you more than double. Shelf life is three years, so feel free to stock up.

Shrimp Tempura and Sushi

If you want to have sushi night at home for significantly less than a trip to your favorite Japanese spot, head to Costco. Over in the deli section, shoppers are finding Shrimp Tempura with sweet chili sauce, sushi rolls, and sashimi, Costco deals reported. “The tempura shrimp is delicious! 😋 I had it tonight,” one shopper commented. The price? Just $6.79 per pound. “The tempura shrimp are so good! We put them in the air fryer and made tacos with them!” another added.