I am a self-proclaimed Costco expert. Not only am I a decades-long Costco Executive Member (and no, I don’t get a free Costco membership), but I literally get paid to write about the warehouse. I shop at Costco in the warehouse and via InstaCart weekly, and generally buy the same things weekly. Here are 11 Costco groceries I buy every week without fail.

Rotisserie Chicken

I know, I know. Rotisserie chicken is definitely not an original item to pick up at Costco. But as a food writer and Costco expert, I can tell you that this is the best deal in town on poultry. You can’t get a raw bird for less than $5. There are so many things you can do with this chicken, ranging from simply eating the meat to making chicken salad or using the carcass to simmer chicken stock.

Frozen Fruit

My kids drink smoothies daily, and I buy frozen fruit at Costco. If frozen mango is in stock, that is generally my go-to. However, sometimes, I will get the tropical frozen mix. If my kids liked berries, I would definitely get the Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend, endorsed by most of the nutritionists I work with.

Perfect Bars

I don’t love protein bars in general, as most of them are filled with icky ingredients. The only ones I will get are Perfect Bars, “Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, 20+ Organic Superfoods, High in Protein, and handmade in sunny San Diego,” according to the brand. Not only are they a healthier option, they actually taste good. And Costco has the best deal in town on them. Grab a box in the freezer section.

MìLà Dumplings

I am obsessed with dumplings and constantly search for the most delicious in the freezer section. If you find any MìLà soup dumplings or potstickers at your warehouse, don’t sleep on these. They honestly taste better than most dumplings at truly authentic Asian restaurants.

Kevin’s Natural Foods Meals

I usually pick up a box of Kevin’s Natural Foods ready-to-heat meals for the nights I don’t feel like cooking but still want to feed my family something healthy. You can’t go wrong with anything your club is selling from this brand. One of the newest options is the Hawaiian Style Chicken, chicken breast simmered in a pineapple-spiked Hawaiian sauce. All the products are packed with protein, paleo-certified, and gluten-free.

Laundry Supplies, Paper Towels, Toilet Paper

While not weekly, I buy all my boring household necessities at Costco, including laundry supplies (liquid detergent and fabric softener), paper towels, and toilet paper. If the name brands are on sale, I get those. If not, I stick with Kirkland Signature products, which never disappoint me.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil and Avocado Oil Spray

While I use olive oil for salad dressings and other random stuff, I pretty much only cook with avocado oil these days. I am obsessed with Chosen Foods products, especially the non-fat cooking spray. I swear it works as well as any oils, and keeps my food low-calorie and healthy. Costco sells these high-quality goods for much cheaper than health food stores, so it’s a must-buy for me.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lotus Foods Organic Millet & Brown Rice Ramen

I do not follow a gluten-free diet, but try to eat as gluten-free as possible due to inflammation issues. Costco is my resource for the best and most cost-efficient gluten-free noodle options. Lotus Foods Organic Millet & Brown Rice Ramen is delicious for ramen nights. My kids don’t even realize the noodles are healthier than Top Ramen.

Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Another gluten-free food I am obsessed with at Costco is the Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza. It’s better than any cauliflower crust pizza I’ve had at a pizzeria, and loaded with meats, veggies, and cheese. Serve it to die-hard pizza lovers and they won’t know the difference.

Organic Milk and Eggs

I shop all over, and Costco has the best Organic milk and eggs deal. I always grab a three-pack of the Kirkland Signature 2 percent organic milk and also a big carton of brown eggs.

Island Way Fruit Sorbet

My kids are obsessed with Island Way Fruit Sorbet, so our freezer is always stocked. Again, Costco is where to buy these sorbet-filled fruit shells, which make great desserts for birthday parties. And honestly, I’ve never had an adult take a bite and not gasp in food euphoria.