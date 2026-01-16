11 Best Costco Groceries on Sale Until This Monday

These Costco grocery deals end Monday, so shoppers are stocking up fast.

Costco has some great sales happening right now, on fan-favorite snacks, foods, and drinks. These bargains are limited time only, so if you see a must-have item (and there are plenty!), make sure you have a list ready to go and a plan of action when you visit the store this weekend. The prices at your local warehouse might be different than the ones listed below (most likely cheaper, as groceries are more expensive here in SoCal). These savings end on Monday, January 19, so hot-foot it to your local warehouse or make an online order before prices return to normal. Here are 11 of the best Costco groceries on sale until this Monday.

SPAM Canned Meat

SPAM Canned Meat, 25% Less Sodium is on sale right now for $22.59 down from $28.99. “Everyone has to much spam in their inbox but not enough spam in their pantry. Love stocking up on spam, especially the low sodium, for breakfast, sandwiches and spam musubi snack time,” one Costco member said.

Chobani 20g Protein Lowfat Greek Yogurt

Chobani 20g Protein Lowfat Greek Yogurt is on sale for $11.99 for 16 6.7 oz containers. “My favorite yogurt yet! Love that’s it’s 20g of protein and it’s kind of thicker than the average yogurt. The vanilla is the best for sure,” one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Organic Pacific Bold

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pods are on sale for $36.99 down from $44.99. “We like the full body taste and convenience of Pacific Bold coffee pods. No bitter after taste. We drink it black to get the full rich taste,” one happy customer said about these fan-favourite coffee pods.

SLAPP Organic Ginger & Turmeric Daily Booster Shots

The timing on this sale couldn’t be better, considering it’s cold and flu season: SLAPP Organic Ginger & Turmeric Daily Booster Shots (48-count) are on sale for $59.99 down from $99.99. One Costco member described it as being slapped in the face in a good way. “I was looking for a healthy shot to boost my immune system and health. This shot went beyond my expectations. The shot actually surprised me in that it was very strong and intense, just what I needed. Organic Turmeric, Organic Ginger and black pepper, so good!”

Celsius Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack

The Celsius Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack is on sale for $21.99 down from $27.99. “Great product and super price. I like this flavor variety. I’ve been using celsius for many years, first to help with weight loss and now when I want some extra energy,” one shopper shared.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Breakfast Blend

The fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Breakfast Blend K-Cup Pods are on sale for $36.99 down from $44.99. “Is there another choice? Not for me! From my first cup years ago to the one I’m enjoying this morning. Breakfast Blend never disappoints. Don’t ever stop offering my Breakfast Blend!” one happy Costco member said.

FIJI Natural Artesian Water

Costco shoppers can save $4.50 on the FIJI Natural Artesian Water right now. “So happy to see this best water in the world available in Costco warehouse,” one shopper shared. “As a single 81yr, the cases are heavy to lift in and out of the car. Hope they make it available for delivery. Fiji water has been my first choice for drinking water for many years. Costco has the lowest price.”

Tropical Fields Organic Coconut Rolls

The Tropical Fields Organic Coconut Rolls is $2.60 off right now and customers are obsessed. “I ate almost the entire bag within the space of a day. I felt horrible for a bit but they were just too addicting. And then I bought another bag of which my sister and her family who was visiting us managed to also finish within a day. And now I’m on my third bag,” one Redditor said.

Lesser Evil Himalayan Gold Popcorn

Lesser Evil Himalayan Gold Popcorn is on sale for $4.49 right now. “Great tasting popcorn. much healthier than other brands because it uses coconut oil instead of the unhealthy seed oils like safflower or canola oil. Family went through 3 bags over Christmas watching movies together,” one Costco member shared.

Joyburst Hydration Drink Variety Pack

The Joyburst Hydration Drink Variety Pack is currently $17.99 down from $22.99. “Joyburst is simply full of Joy! The flavor is light, not super sweet and very refreshing! I have recommended it to many people! I am so thankful Costco carried it!” one member raved.

Jackson’s Kettle Cooked Sweet Potato Chips

Costco shoppers can get $1.70 off the Jackson’s Kettle Cooked Avocado Oil Sweet Potato Chips. “I bought this the other day and to my surprise it wasn’t half bad if you like sweet potato fries, they are basically exactly the same plus they don’t have much salt,” one shopper said.