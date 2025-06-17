Now is the time to stock up on summer favorites at Costco! This week, there are so many must-buy items on significant sales, according to members and our own Eat This, Not That! shoppers. From savory snacks and sweet treats to proteins and party pleasers, we rounded up some of the best warehouse deals of the week. Here are 11 Costco groceries shoppers say are a steal right now.

Island Way Sorbet Assortment

TikTok viral Island Way sorbets are a must-buy for summer. The sorbet filled fruit shells are a total crowd-pleaser and are a great party dessert. Currently, the 48oz Variety 12-Pack with three of each flavor – Heavenly Coconut, Red Berry, Ruby Grapefruit, Passionate Mango, and Zesty Pomegranate – is $4.50 off.

Bibigo Sobaba Crunchy Glazed Chicken

I just found this new item at Costco from one of their go-to Asian food suppliers. Bibigo Sobaba Crunchy Glazed Chicken is made with juicy white meat chicken “with an added crunch.” No sauce packet required, as Sobaba is pre-glazed to make meal prep that much easier. Get it for $4 off.

Hillshire Farm Naturals Turkey Breast

If your kids like turkey sandwiches, it’s time to stock up. This three-pack of 11-ounce servings of Hillshire Farm Naturals Turkey Breast is $3.20 off. I love that these are individually wrapped, so they will stay fresh for a lot longer than the larger deli packs of meat at Costco, which tend to spoil quickly.

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

Need an extra dose of antioxidants? POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice, a best-selling drink in the Costco refrigerator section for as many years as I can remember, is currently on sale for $3 off the 64 fl oz bottle. The deal is so good, there is a five-item limit.

Calbee Harvest Snaps Green Pea Snacks

My daughter loves these Calbee Harvest Snaps Green Pea Snacks. A 20-ounce bag of the healthier, crunchy, lightly salted, and gluten-free plant protein snack is $3 off until June 29. I am going to buy a few bags for summer vacation.

Vegetable Tray with Everything Ranch Dip

Costco’s famous Vegetable Tray with Everything Ranch Dip is also on sale right now, an additional $2 off. The huge tray, perfect for parties and BBQs, includes carrots, colorful baby peppers, celery, snap peas, and broccoli. Insider tip: Any veggies that aren’t eaten are perfect for throwing in a stir-fry.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Naked Juice Smoothies Variety Pack

I love keeping grab-and-go juices on hand, especially for mornings that I don’t have time to make smoothies for the kids. This Naked Juice Smoothies Variety Pack comes with a dozen 10 fl oz bottles, three each of Strawberry Banana, Mighty Mango, Blue Machine, and Pina Colada. It is currently $4.50 off in-warehouse only. Ends June 15.

Dr Pepper

Costco always has great deals on the most popular soft drinks. This week Dr Pepper is the soda to stock up on. Get 36 cans of regular or Diet Dr Pepper for an additional $4.20 off. There is a 10-item limit, and price and selection may vary.

Rojo’s Street Corn Dip

Looking for a crowd-pleasing, delicious dip? Rojo’s Street Corn Dip, a delicious blend of corn, green chilies, cheddar, and cotija cheese, is mild, gluten-free, and incredibly tasty. Get the two-pound container for $2.50 off through July 3.

Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni

Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni is a Costco favorite. “The texture is immaculate,” writes one Redditor. “The double pepperoni is the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” says another. “I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time,” a third chimes in. And, it’s on sale for $3 off through June 15.

Frito-Lay Cheetos Crunchy

Get your snacking on this summer with Frito-Lay Cheetos Crunchy. The large 28.8 oz bag is currently $2.40 off with a limit of five bags per customer. Stock up for delicious summer snacking. Price varies in AK and HI. Doritos Cool Ranch are also on sale for $2 off through July 3.