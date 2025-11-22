7 Costco Items Fans Say Go From Shelves to Sold Out Fast

Among all the grocery stores, Costco is one of the most efficient at restocking its shelves and keeping inventory full. Even during the wildest of times, including the pandemic and other shortages, the company was more reliable than the competition. However, there are some things that even Costco can’t keep stocked all the time. Here are the 7 Costco groceries fans say go from shelves to sold out fast.

Pumpkin Pie

One of Costco’s most famous bakery items is the pumpkin pie. It only hits the bakery in the fall and early winter, and tends to sell just as fast as it hits the cooler. Costco Buys shared that Pumpkin Pie “is BACK at Costco! A classic fall favorite…and STILL an incredible deal at Costco! 🍂 Only $5.99 for 3.6lbs! #costco #pumpkinpie #dessert,” they wrote.

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slippers are a steal at $31.99 on the website and $29.99 in-store, available in men’s and women’s sizes in tan and black. However, these tend to sell quickly, especially in the warehouse and customers complain they can’t find their size.

Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Rolls

When Costco gets in Kirkland Signature Cinnamon Rolls, they sell out super fast. “10/10 – Costco cinnamon rolls. This used to be $7.99 and now it’s $12.99 but still worth the price. Warm it up and it’s so good!” one shopper wrote in a Facebook post in January.

Kirkland Signature Organic Large Eggs

One item that always seems to be out at Costco is the Kirkland Signature Organic Large Eggs, Cage Free, 2 Dozen. I always add these to my InstaCart order, and about 25 percent of the time they get replaced with the regular white eggs.

Certain Cuts of Meat

Certain cuts of meat also sell fast, especially ones that the store rarely gets in. “Costco has sirloin cap if you look carefully! One of my favorites for beefy flavor. Standard sear, then roast in the oven, pulled at 120 and rested for 10 minutes. Served with creamed spinach, Caesar salad, and garlic parsley potatoes,” a Redditor says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lavazza Espresso Gran Crema Whole Bean Coffee

Another item that I struggle to find is Lavazza Espresso Gran Crema Whole Bean Coffee, Medium, especially when it’s on sale. Costco has the best prices and it is my all-time favorite bean.

Bonne Maman Advent Calendar

Every year the Bone Maman Advent Calender arrives at Costco and sells out fast. Costco New Deals shared it is in stores for the season. “2025 Bonne Maman advent calendar is back at Costco with their mini spreads and flavors like cherry, 🍒 Apricot, honey hazelnut Chocolate, orange marmalade, wild blueberry, strawberry mini jams!! You know I had to add to cart so fast such a good deal at Costco $15.99,” they write.