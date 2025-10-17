7 Costco Grocery Finds That Just Landed Mid-October

Costco is always refreshing its inventory and the run up to the holidays is an especially good time to go treasure-hunting in stores. I noticed my local SoCal warehouse is already stocking a ton of Christmas items that haven’t been updated online yet, so it’s always worth taking a little trip. Meanwhile there are plenty of gems to grab that just landed in the middle of the month—here are seven of the best October grocery finds that just hit the shelves.

deMilan Panettone Classico

It’s that time of the year! Costco shoppers can grab 2.2 lbs of deMilan Panettone Classico for just $24.99. This classic holiday treat is produced according to the traditional recipe through a slow and natural process. All the ingredients, from flour to milk, from eggs to butter, from candid fruit to yeast are of natural origin, fresh and genuine, the brand says.

Whittard Coffee Lovers Gift Box

The Whittard Coffee Lovers Gift Box ($79.99) would make a lovely present or just a perfect little treat for yourself. This lovely little set comes with a 3-cup Cafetiere and Coffee Scoop Clip, plus delicious coffee. “Guatemala Elephant is a bold, medium-dark roast with chocolatey depth and a soft, fruity finish—distinctive and unforgettable. Completing the collection is our San Agustín Colombian Coffee, a smooth, medium roast perfectly balanced with notes of toffee, vanilla and a bright citrus lift,” the company says.

NuTrail Nut Granola Blueberry Cinnamon

Costco shoppers love the new NuTrail Nut Granola Blueberry Cinnamon ($16.49). “A nice low carb low sugar substitute for traditional granola,” one shopper said. “Love this healthier granola. I eat it with yogurt and fruit,” another commented.

Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce

Costco is now selling the fan-favorite Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce, 28 oz, 2-count for $14.49. “I buy this all the time. It’s delicious and its ingredients are excellent. No inflammatory oils or strange ingredients. Worth the money!” one member raved.

Keebler Sugar Wafers Vanilla

Costco shoppers can get the Keebler Sugar Wafers Vanilla for just $18.49 for 24. These treats are also part of the Spend $125; Save $25 deal at the warehouse chain right now. Great for trick or treaters or just to enjoy at home!

Quest Protein Bar Variety Pack

The Quest Protein Bar Variety Pack ($28.99) is a must-have item. Each pack contains six Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, six Cookies & Cream, and six Chocolate Brownie. “Soft and Chewy texture. Great flavors! Best protein bars ever!!” one happy shopper said.

Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips

Costco shoppers can now get the Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips Variety Pack (14 for $13.99). Made with avocado oil, each pack includes Sea Salt, Lime, and Nacho flavors. These delicious chips are also non-GMO project verified, dairy free, grain and soy free, vegan, and paleo.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e