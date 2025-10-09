Are you ready to try some new food this month? With the temperature dropping, my cravings are shifting, and I suddenly can’t get enough soups, stews, savory foods, and yes, sweets. Luckily, Costco‘s aisles are stocked with new and exciting items to fulfill my cravings. What should you buy this month? Here are the 7 best new Costco grocery items hitting shelves this October.

Chef Hak’s Harvest Veggies with Uncured Bacon and Cranberries

What makes veggies taste better? Bacon, of course! Chef Hak’s Harvest Veggies with Uncured Bacon and Cranberries have landed in some stores. “Picked these up for dinner! Can’t wait ! I also love their tomato 🍅soup @eathaks,” Costco So Obsessed shared.

New Häagen-Dazs Bars

‘Tis the season to enjoy new Häagen-Dazs Limited Edition flavors. “Spotted peppermint bark ice cream bars ❤️💚❤️💚❤️ a fall/winter favorite,” Costco So Obsessed shared. “Soooo goood,” commented a follower. “I was hoping they’d bring this back!!” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

It is now time to pre-order a Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner for eight, 28 pounds of food. Pre-order before November 14th for delivery between November 5th and November 21st for $269.99 and get so much food to feed a group, including 5 lbs. All Natural, ABF, Free Range, Amish farm raised skin-on, netted Turkey Breast, a 3 lb. Tray of Mashed Potatoes, 24 oz. Turkey Gravy, 3 lbs. Tray of Mac and Cheese, 3 lbs. Tray of Sweet Corn, 3 lbs. Tray of Green Bean Casserole, 3 lbs. Tray of St. Claire Dressing/Stuffing, a 20 oz. Pack of Cranberry Relish, 12 Gourmet Dinner Rolls, 2 lbs. Whole Pumpkin Pie, and 2 lbs. Tray of Apple Cobbler.

Pillsbury Ready to Bake Halloween Cookies

A handful of influencers, including Costco Hot Finds, shared about a new Halloween cookie. “I could eat the whole plate! 👻🎃 Available right now at Costco’s in the Southeast and Northwest! Arriving soon in the San Diego region! Box of 60 @pillsbury Ready To Bake Halloween cookies. The perfect spooky-season treat! Make sure to snag yours before they’re gone! ” they wrote.

Chocolate Potato Chips Clusters

Costco Buys shared about Chocolate Potato Chips Clusters at Costco. “These ARE INCREDIBLE! Crunchy sea salt chips covered in milk chocolate…yes please! 😋 Get the bag for $11.79!” they wrote.

Hot Pot Lamb Rolls

If your family enjoys hot pot, there is a must-buy meat. Costco Buys shared about Hot Pot Lamb Rolls at Costco. “Thinly sliced and PERFECT for hot pots, roasting, adding to stir fry, and so much more! 🙌🏼 Get 1lb for $12.89,” they wrote.

Jalapeno Cheddar Loaf

Costco Hot Finds shared about the Jalapeno Cheddar Loaf, which is new in the bakery. “It’s so crunchy and SO soft!!! I warmed mine up and it was like I baked it freshly at home,” they wrote. “It’s delish 🤤 with a shrimp boil,” commented a follower. “Oh my goodness!! This looks delicious!! Definitely gonna snag a loaf, bread and butter is one of my absolute favorite snacks!!” added another.